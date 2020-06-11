'Glee' Star Lea Michele Called Out By Samantha Ware, Co-Stars Tweet Their Support

Her Glee Co-Stars Had Some Things To Say

Alex Newell and Amber Riley, both former Glee stars, posted their responses soon after. Newell responded directly to Ware's tweet, adding an "intrigued RuPaul" gif, while Riley simply tweeted a gif of herself looking unsurprised and enjoying the tea.

Amber Riley elaborated on her viewpoint on an episode of Real Quick with Danielle Young. “I’m not going to say that she’s racist," Riley explained. "She’s also pregnant, and I think that everyone needs to chill. Y’all dragged her for a couple of days, but at the same time, in my inbox there are a lot of black actors and actresses telling me their stories and letting me know they have dealt with the same things on set — being terrorized by the white girls that are the leads of the show."