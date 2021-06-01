Gisele Bundchen Wants Tom Brady To Retire And Star In A New Reality Show?

Will Gisele Bundchen rip Tom Brady from the NFL? One report says the two are going to start a reality show together, which would necessitate Brady leaving the Buccaneers behind. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Tom’s Becoming A Reality Star!’

According to In Touch, Brady and Bundchen will work with Fox Entertainment to create a new reality show. A source says, “Gisele was all for it when she heard the pitch because she’s dying for Tom to retire.” Brady’s career has reportedly been a significant issue in the marriage for years, and Bundchen hopes that the reality show will be enough to get him to leave football.

An insider says there would be no shortage of drama on the new show given they’ve “had so many problems over the years.” The couple hopes that the reality show will make the marriage stronger, but the tabloid notes that that’s not always the case. The story concludes with another source saying: “This could end up ruining Tom’s marriage!”

Is Tom Brady Retiring?

Tom Brady’s not retiring from the NFL just yet, and Gisele Bundchen isn’t asking him to. Gossip Cop’s already dispelled the myth that Bundchen wants Brady to hurry up and retire. When Brady won the Super Bowl, Bundchen posted a lovely congratulatory message to Instagram. In the message, she teased that Brady would be back the following season.

Sure enough, Brady re-signed with the Buccaneers a few days later. Clearly, Bundchen supports her husband in his chosen profession and isn’t anxious for him to leave it behind. In the months since the couple has continued to post happy messages, so it looks like they’re as happy as ever.

While the details of this story are completely false, the basic premise is actually true. Brady is working with Fox on an unscripted series. The project is just starting out, so Gossip Cop doesn’t know if it would be a Keeping Up with the Kardashians-esque series with cameras in homes or something else entirely. This reality project will not necessitate a retirement from the NFL, however.

Other Bogus Stories

Back in February, In Touch claimed that Brady and Bundchen were just days away from divorce. That story alone proves that this tabloid has no insight into Brady’s personal life. They’re still happily married.

In Touch loves using reality shows to create drama, just as it does in this Brady story. It claimed Kris Jenner forbid Kim Kardashian from moving to Wyoming because she had to work on KUWTK. Kardashian’s decision to stay in California had nothing to do with her mother’s wants. It also claimed Lisa Rinna was getting a reality show, but that was never happening.

Reality shows are dramatic by their very nature, so they’re an easy cliche for tabloids to lean on. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen may get into the reality business, but they’re not fighting or arguing over his career while they do so.

