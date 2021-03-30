Gisele Bundchen Angry With Tom Brady After Being ‘Blindsided’ By His New Contract?

Did Tom Brady blindside Gisele Bundchen when he announced his contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? The Super Bowl champion is, according to one report, in hot water with his wife of nearly 12 years. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Brady’s Call Blindsides Bundchen’

According to the National Enquirer, Brady disappointed Bundchen after announcing his new contract. Brady had, according to an insider, promised Bundchen that this would be his final season, but the Super Bowl win reinvigorated him. An insider says, “Gisele is both angry and astonished because they had spoken about him finally settling down to be a full-time father and husband, but he can’t stop chasing glory on the field.”

Bundchen was even more upset because the two were going to have a new baby. A source says “they had planned to have another child after buying their dream house.” Brady and Bundchen had gone so far as to plan a nursery together, so this return to the NFL has thrown all the plans in the air. The article concludes with a spy saying “it’s caused some serious tension in their marriage.”

She Knew He’d Return

When Brady won his record seventh Super Bowl, Bundchen posted a lovely photo and message on Instagram. On top of being lovely, this post neatly debunks this entire unbelievable story,

Bundchen said, “we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season).” Brady didn’t announce his extension for another month. Bundchen even commented “Let’s Go!!!!” when he posted the news.

Suffice to say, this entire story of betrayal is completely false. Bundchen both expected the contract AND is supporting her husband. Furthermore, Brady announcing retirement would’ve been far more shocking than announcing an extension.

Other Brady Bogus Stories

This bogus blindsiding story also sees the Enquirer slightly changing course. Gossip Cop busted the notorious tabloid last month for claiming Brady and Bundchen would have another baby to celebrate his Super Bowl win. Brady has more Super Bowl rings than he does children, so that narrative didn’t really make sense.

OK!, which shares the same owner as the tabloid in question, also baselessly claimed Bundchen and Brady were in baby-making mode. When they’re not promising babies, tabloids constantly say the couple is getting divorced. This blindsiding story combines marital drama with the promise of a baby, but that doesn’t make it any more true. Brady and Bundchen are doing great, so this story is bogus.

More News From Gossip Cop

Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKeller Enjoys ‘Magical Moment’ In Steamy Bath Video

Report Claims Cover Up In Tiger Woods Crash Investigation

Princess Eugenie Feuding With Other Members Of The Royal Family, Including Meghan Markle And Camilla Parker Bowles?

Elizabeth Hurley Posts Totally Bare Throwback, Addresses Reality Show Rumors

Dress For Less – $3000 Lemon Print Dress As Seen On Meghan Markle And Jill Biden