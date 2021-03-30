Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Jennifer Garner smiling and looking at Ben Affleck as they embrace Uncategorized Jennifer Garner Ready To Take Ben Affleck Back?

Are Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck getting back together? That’s what one article is reporting. Gossip Cop has investigated the claims and can set the record straight.  Affleck Desperate To Get Garner Back?  A recent edition of Woman’s Day contains an article entitled “Jen Takes Ben Back?!” In the piece, the magazine claims that Garner and Affleck have been reconciling their differences since […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid share a tender moment at the Met Gala News Are Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Secretly Married?

Rumors emerged overnight that Zayn Malik and his girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid, have secretly gotten married. The hashtag “Zayn is married” began trending shortly after Ingrid Michaelson, who was promoting a song she worked on with Malik, said in a Patreon stream that he was married.  Where Did The Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Rumors Come […]

 by Brianna Morton
Michael Jordan wearing a white button down shirt, smiling and looking up towards the sky. Celebrities Victoria And Ysabel Jordan: All About Michael Jordan’s Twin Daughters

Here's what we know about Michael Jordan's twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel.

 by Deb Taylor
Kim Kardashian looking fierce in a gold dress. Baby Buzz Kim Kardashian Adopting A Child Amid Divorce?

Has Kim Kardashian adopted a child without Kanye West? Nine months ago Gossip Cop confronted a story about the Kardashian brood expanding. A lot has happened in the intervening months, so we’re looking back on that story. Kim Kardashian Won’t Be Denied Last June, Heat claimed Kardashian was “dead set on adopting,” with or without […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Baby Buzz

Gisele Bundchen Angry With Tom Brady After Being ‘Blindsided’ By His New Contract?

M
Matthew Radulski
11:00 am, March 30, 2021
Tom Brady on the left with his arm around Gisele Bunchen
(Sky Cinema/Shutterstock.com)

Did Tom Brady blindside Gisele Bundchen when he announced his contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? The Super Bowl champion is, according to one report, in hot water with his wife of nearly 12 years. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Brady’s Call Blindsides Bundchen’

According to the National Enquirer, Brady disappointed Bundchen after announcing his new contract. Brady had, according to an insider, promised Bundchen that this would be his final season, but the Super Bowl win reinvigorated him. An insider says, “Gisele is both angry and astonished because they had spoken about him finally settling down to be a full-time father and husband, but he can’t stop chasing glory on the field.”

Bundchen was even more upset because the two were going to have a new baby. A source says “they had planned to have another child after buying their dream house.” Brady and Bundchen had gone so far as to plan a nursery together, so this return to the NFL has thrown all the plans in the air. The article concludes with a spy saying “it’s caused some serious tension in their marriage.”

She Knew He’d Return

When Brady won his record seventh Super Bowl, Bundchen posted a lovely photo and message on Instagram. On top of being lovely, this post neatly debunks this entire unbelievable story,

Bundchen said, “we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season).” Brady didn’t announce his extension for another month. Bundchen even commented “Let’s Go!!!!” when he posted the news.

Suffice to say, this entire story of betrayal is completely false. Bundchen both expected the contract AND is supporting her husband. Furthermore, Brady announcing retirement would’ve been far more shocking than announcing an extension.

Other Brady Bogus Stories

This bogus blindsiding story also sees the Enquirer slightly changing course. Gossip Cop busted the notorious tabloid last month for claiming Brady and Bundchen would have another baby to celebrate his Super Bowl win. Brady has more Super Bowl rings than he does children, so that narrative didn’t really make sense.

OK!, which shares the same owner as the tabloid in question, also baselessly claimed Bundchen and Brady were in baby-making mode. When they’re not promising babies, tabloids constantly say the couple is getting divorced. This blindsiding story combines marital drama with the promise of a baby, but that doesn’t make it any more true. Brady and Bundchen are doing great, so this story is bogus.

More News From Gossip Cop

Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKeller Enjoys ‘Magical Moment’ In Steamy Bath Video

Report Claims Cover Up In Tiger Woods Crash Investigation

Princess Eugenie Feuding With Other Members Of The Royal Family, Including Meghan Markle And Camilla Parker Bowles?

Elizabeth Hurley Posts Totally Bare Throwback, Addresses Reality Show Rumors

Dress For Less – $3000 Lemon Print Dress As Seen On Meghan Markle And Jill Biden

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.