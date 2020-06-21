Gisele Bündchen Thinks Tom Brady Is Selfish?

Is Gisele Bündchen mad at Tom Brady for being “selfish”? That’s what one tabloid article this week says. Gossip Cop can debunk the bogus claim.
According the latest issue of Life & Style, Gisele Bündchen’s marriage to Tom Brady is in jeopardy after the star quarterback left his position with the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a supposed “source,” Brady has been a less than amazing father the couple’s three children. “Gisele’s accused Tom of being selfish,” the suspicious source says, adding that Bündchen wasn’t happy about the idea of moving to Florida for her husband’s career.
“When Tom’s had a busy day of training, he’ll come home and pass out on the couch,” the source continues. Brady also allegedly “yells at the kids for behaving badly during the time he does spend with them. She feels he should be more patient.”
Simply put, this story is false. Bündchen’s spokesperson actually went on the record to tell the tabloid as much. Bündchen has already publicly praised Brady’s parenting skills on social media: last Father’s Day, she posted a tribute to him on Instagram. “Thank you for always making us feel safe and for loving us the way that you do,” she wrote.
More recently, the supermodel has expressed excitement over her husband’s career change. When photos of Brady in his new Buccaneers uniform were released on social media, Bündchen commented “what a cutie!” Moving across the country is always a big life event, but it doesn’t seem like it’s causing Bündchen and Brady’s marriage to crumble.
Gossip Cop has already busted Life & Style for claiming Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage was on the rocks. The tabloid isn’t exactly known for its accuracy. In January of this year, the outlet tried to claim that Bundchen was leaving her husband in a $600 million divorce. The fallout was once again, supposedly, over Brady’s absence as a father and husband due to his career. That story was as false as the new one is: Bündchen had explained in a recent interview that after 12 years of marriage the spouses let a partnership of “fulfillment.”
Last December, L&S’s sister publication Star likewise tried to claim that Brady and Bündchen were living separate lives after years of growing apart. The article pulled a quote from an interview Brady gave with E! News in which he said, “I’m going one way and she’s going in the other.” As Gossip Cop pointed out, in context the line meant nothing like what the tabloid was claiming. Brady was simply referring to his and his wife’s busy schedules in which they’re often literally running past each other on the way to their respective jobs. It had nothing to do with what direction they were taking their lives in.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.