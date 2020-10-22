John Cena Was A 'Groomzilla' While Planning $5 Million Wedding? Celebrities John Cena Was A 'Groomzilla' While Planning $5 Million Wedding?
Gisele Bündchen Reveals She Only Uses Water To Wash Her Face

It's hard to believe that Gisele Bündchen is 40, especially when you consider her skincare regimen. In a recent interview with Allure, the supermodel, author, and activist reveals the ultra-minimal nature of her daily routine.

Gisele's Secrets To Beautiful Skin

"I wash my face with water," she told the beauty authority.

Sure, there are a few other steps involved. Bündchen occasionally exfoliates; she also uses moisturizer and eye cream before bed. And as the face of Dior's skincare line Capture Totale, she religiously applies the brand's Super Potent Serum twice a day.

But splashing the face with tap water—that's it? No special soaps? No revelation about a game-changing cleanser? We don't know whether to be thrilled (we can do that, too!) or furious (why have we wasted so much money on products?)

Gisele Bündchen On Aging

Perhaps her beauty is also a result of her positive attitude. Bündchen realizes that it takes some work to look your best. "Taking care of your skin is a lifelong practice," she explained. But for the most part, she doesn't waste time worrying about getting older—in fact, she makes a point of embracing it.

"Age is a beautiful thing and a natural part of life, but it can also be challenging," said Bündchen. "I've definitely seen changes in my skin over the years. When I look at these changes and see a reflection of all the years I've lived so far, I feel an incredible sense of gratitude. As I've gotten older, I have grown more comfortable in my own skin, and I'm grateful for every experience, and every year of my life so far."

Self-care Is Essential For Bündchen

She also stresses the importance of self-care, and wishes that more people would carve out "time to make themselves a priority." For her, that means daily meditation and staying hydrated.

"I believe that outer beauty is a reflection of your inner balance and peace," she added.

