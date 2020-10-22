Gisele Bündchen Reveals She Only Uses Water To Wash Her Face

It's hard to believe that Gisele Bündchen is 40, especially when you consider her skincare regimen. In a recent interview with Allure, the supermodel, author, and activist reveals the ultra-minimal nature of her daily routine.
"I wash my face with water," she told the beauty authority.
Sure, there are a few other steps involved. Bündchen occasionally exfoliates; she also uses moisturizer and eye cream before bed. And as the face of Dior's skincare line Capture Totale, she religiously applies the brand's Super Potent Serum twice a day.
But splashing the face with tap water—that's it? No special soaps? No revelation about a game-changing cleanser? We don't know whether to be thrilled (we can do that, too!) or furious (why have we wasted so much money on products?)
Perhaps her beauty is also a result of her positive attitude. Bündchen realizes that it takes some work to look your best. "Taking care of your skin is a lifelong practice," she explained. But for the most part, she doesn't waste time worrying about getting older—in fact, she makes a point of embracing it.
"Age is a beautiful thing and a natural part of life, but it can also be challenging," said Bündchen. "I've definitely seen changes in my skin over the years. When I look at these changes and see a reflection of all the years I've lived so far, I feel an incredible sense of gratitude. As I've gotten older, I have grown more comfortable in my own skin, and I'm grateful for every experience, and every year of my life so far."
She also stresses the importance of self-care, and wishes that more people would carve out "time to make themselves a priority." For her, that means daily meditation and staying hydrated.
"I believe that outer beauty is a reflection of your inner balance and peace," she added.