Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady 'Living Seperate Lives'?

Gossip Cop busted this story by pointing out how frivolous it was. If the two are making this arrangement work, then who cares? The Brady quote was lifted out of context — shocker — as he was talking about how his and Bündchen’s hectic schedules meant they would move past one another on the way to games or modeling shoots. The tabloid left out a key quote from that interview where Brady said, “We have to make sure we take time for one another,” which is the opposite of living separately.