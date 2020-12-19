Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady 'Living Seperate Lives'?

Twelve months ago, one outlet reported that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were “living separate lives.” Gossip Cop busted the story at the time, but it has been a rather newsworthy year for the quarterback that nobody saw coming. Let’s take a look back.
According to Star, Bündchen and Brady had “drifted apart” after they “realized they're two very different people. He likes a structured life and she's all over the place — he'll come home to a note saying she's gone to Costa Rica to meditate!" The tabloid said that the two were “living separate lives,” but they “like it that way.” The article cited a Brady quote where he said, “I'm going one way and she's going in the other,” as proof that they were living apart.
Gossip Cop busted this story by pointing out how frivolous it was. If the two are making this arrangement work, then who cares? The Brady quote was lifted out of context — shocker — as he was talking about how his and Bündchen’s hectic schedules meant they would move past one another on the way to games or modeling shoots. The tabloid left out a key quote from that interview where Brady said, “We have to make sure we take time for one another,” which is the opposite of living separately.
When this story came out, Brady was the reigning Super Bowl champion. One year later, and he now finds himself on a team other than the New England Patriots for the first time. Brady is currently leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into what will likely be their first playoff berth in over a decade. He and Bündchen are still married, as evidenced by Brady’s Instagram.
Brady’s move to Tampa Bay gave this bogus “separate lives” narrative new life. Star’s sister publication Life & Style created a lengthy narrative about Brady and Bündchen getting a divorce. A few months later, she was allegedly calling him selfish, only to then give him a second chance. Gossip Cop was there every step of this nonsensical narrative to point out that there were no serious issues to begin with. The tabloid saw a chance to run wild with a storyline and took it, but that doesn’t make it true.
As for Star, it published a silly story about Bündchen and Brady double dating with Ben Affleck ad Ana de Armas. This innocuous story came about just because Affleck and Brady are both closely associated with Boston, but a rep for Affleck told Gossip Cop that the story was made-up. Bündchen has been pretty open about how she makes the marriage work, and considering that they will soon celebrate their twelfth anniversary, she’s doing a pretty good job.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
