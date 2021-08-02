Gina Carano Ridiculed Once Again For Latest Controversial Tweet

Disgraced MMA star-turned actress Gina Carano, just can’t seem to make things easier for her career. After being fired from her role on Disney+ smash hit, The Mandalorian, the actress has been on a steady decline since her fallout back in February. The outspoken conservative has always been one to stir the pot but we doubt her newest tweet will help her find work anytime soon.

On Thursday, Carano posted an anti-vax South Park meme with the caption, “If you get vaccinated, you’ll get your freedom back aaand it’s gone,” to great ire and criticism from Twitter. As one might expect, the replies were an absolute mess. Though most people took the time to repudiate Carano’s views, some still chose to defend her.

Sweetie…..stop already — ReadyPlayer2One (@ReadyPlayer2One) July 29, 2021

The fact that Carano is anti-vax really shouldn’t be news to many, however. The actress has been known to have controversial opinions on everything from masking, gender pronouns, Black Lives Matter, and other countlessly things. Carano first made her break starring in action flicks like Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool until landing a role as Cara Dune on The Mandalorian. But it wasn’t her acting ability that has stalled her career but rather her Twitter account.

Words Have Consequences

Rather than apologizing or holding herself accountable, Carano simply buckled down, only making matters worse. Since then, Carano has chalked herself up as another victim of cancel culture, but at the same time, is it worth losing a job over posting some things on the internet?

Though the two could not be more different, Carano could perhaps take a lesson from another “canceled” celebrity, Chrissy Teigen who took a tumble when she was outed as a bully on Twitter recently. Instead of doubling down, Teigen sought to learn from her lesson. Though she is still sore about the whole incident it sounds like taking a break from social media is a step in the right direction. But by the looks of it, we’re not sure Carano will be taking that cue anytime soon.

