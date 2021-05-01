Gina Carano’s Husband: The Truth About The Former ‘Mandalorian’ Star’s Love Life

Cancel culture has its rightful place in the world, but it looks like Gina Carano won’t stand for being one of its victims. In February, the mixed martial artist-turned-bonafide actress was booted from Star Wars’ The Mandalorian for a history of problematic tweets. It begs the question: does Carano have a romantic partner to support her through this volatile time? Check out the actress’s past dating history and find out if Gina Carano has a husband today.

Gina Carano Starred In ‘The Mandalorian’

Carano has been acting since 2007, but roughly half of her projects were reality series and direct-to-video movies. Appearances in Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool helped build some credibility, but it was her role as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian that shot her to mainstream stardom. Suddenly her face was plastered on T-shirts and her likeness was used for action figures.

Carano’s success came to a crashing halt earlier this year after a now-deleted social media post rankled fans. The actress reshared an anti-Semitic post that compared American conservatives to persecuted Jews during the Holocaust.

While some were up in arms that she was targeted over a single post, there was much more to the story. Carano has a history of making questionable comments, including mocking masks and gender pronouns, liking posts that are critical of the BLM movement, questioning the integrity of our voting system, and posting anti-Semitic artwork.

In other words, the offending post that made headlines was only the last straw. On February 10, Disney severed ties with Carano. They announced that she would not appear in future episodes of The Mandalorian, and production of future Cara Dune toys would come to a halt. A statement from Lucasfilm described her posts as “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano has never apologized for her actions and maintains that she doesn’t need to. It makes us wonder what type of guy she’s into—does she have a boyfriend or husband? Find out what we know about her love life.

Is Gina Carano Married?

No, Gina Carano does not have a husband, and she has never been married. But at 39, she’s had several serious relationships—including one with a fellow action hero.

We imagine it takes a very secure man to date her. After all, Carano doesn’t just play a warrior on TV. Prior to acting, she was an accomplished mixed martial arts fighter. Her official record is 7-1 and includes a first-round knockout and submission.

Is Gina Carano Dating Anyone In 2021?

Carano is currently dating Muay Thai fighter Kevin Ross.

Ross, 40, is known in the ring as “The Soul Assassin.” He’s held multiple titles in his 18-year career, the most notable being Featherweight Champion of Bellator Kickboxing.

The couple’s journey has had its starts and stops. They dated for four years in the 2000s but paused and reunited in 2015. Carano credits him for getting her MMA career started.

“I went and saw [Kevin] train and the Muay Thai master called me fat, she told the Las Vegas Sun in 2009. “He told me, ‘Hey, baby, you need to train; you’re too fat; you need to train.’ I was overweight at the time, and so I signed up and ever since then my life has changed and taken off.”

The two then became sparring partners, which made for an interesting dynamic. “When we were dating we used to beat the crap out of each other,” she said.

“He really did start off my career and gave me meaning to my life,” Carano said. “It’s weird that it happened, I don’t know if it wasn’t for him. He’s the kind of person who in one day completely just changed his life and that affected mine.”

Henry Cavill

(DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Carano dated Superman star Henry Cavill on and off for two years starting in 2012. The relationship didn’t last, but at least they have great memories of sharing a sweet Akita puppy.

Kit Cope

Carano obviously has a thing for tough guys. Sometime between dating Ross and Cavill, she dated Muay Thai fighter Kit Cope. However, we assume things didn’t end well. In 2009, Cope made some sleazy remarks and suggested he had a sex tape of her. He later clarified and insisted that the comment was a joke taken out of context.