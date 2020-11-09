Gigi Hadid Shares New Photo Of Baby Girl; She's Just As Stylish As Her Famous Mom!

Gigi Hadid is clearly enjoying her new life as a mom. The supermodel and her boyfriend, former One Direction member Zayn Malik, welcomed their daughter to the family in September. The new mom recently shared a new photo of the infant with fans, and we can’t help but be smitten with the little girl.
Hadid shared the photo today via her Instagram stories of her young daughter, whose name has not yet been released to the public. The photo featured Hadid holding the baby over her shoulder. Ever conscious of her daughter’s privacy, Hadid did not expose the baby’s face, but fans could see that the infant was fashionably dressed in a pair of gray pants and bright yellow socks.
In the caption, Hadid wrote, “she burps sunshine” followed by a winking emoji and a happy emoji. Like all new parents, Hadid is clearly very taken with her baby, no matter what the baby’s doing. It's not hard to fall in love with a being so small and cute.
Both Malik and Hadid have been making time for each other while caring for the baby, and recently celebrated their first “date night” together without the baby. Of course, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the couple couldn’t do a traditional date night out on the town, but they made due. Hadid cooked the pair dinner, sharing each stage via Instagram, before uploading the final result. “Mom & dad's first date night,” the model wrote, adding, “(she's in the other room w Oma but miss her sm lol).”
It’s safe to say that Gigi Hadid is deeply in love with her daughter and that she and Zayn Malik are enjoying this time with their little bundle of joy. Malik broke the news about their baby’s birth by posting a black and white photo of him and his baby girl holding hands. The caption read, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful.” The “I Don’t Want To Live Forever” singer continued,
To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.
Gigi Hadid was no less enthused when she made her own post celebrating the birth of her daughter, writing, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.” Hopefully, these new parents continue to enjoy this irreplaceable time with their first child.