Gigi Hadid Fed Up With Zayn Malik’s Partying?

Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik cruising toward a break-up? One report says that Hadid thinks Malik needs to take fatherhood more seriously and ditch his partying ways. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Gigi & Zayn: Tense Times’

According to OK!, tensions are high between Malik and Hadid after he got in a topless street fight in Manhattan. The couple had a baby last September. A source says Malik “is supposed to be a responsible father,” and the fighting made Hadid “furious.” Malik insisted to Hadid that he did nothing to provoke the fight.

An insider explains that Malik “promised Gigi that he’d given up his partying and gotten a grip on his temper.” Hadid has stipulated that Malik must “be home by dark every night,” a source says. She would also like to move to Pennsylvania so they can avoid drama. The story concludes with a source saying “Gigi loves Zayn to pieces, but she needs to see more of his mature side.”

A Huge Reach

The tabloid makes it sound like Malik is drunkenly fighting every night, but this simply isn’t the case. According to TMZ, Malik was just minding his business when some men picked a fight with him. It remains unclear why exactly his shirt was off, but he wanted nothing to do with the confrontation.

They’re Doing Fine

To celebrate Father’s Day, Hadid took to Instagram to honor Malik. She extolled how good a father he is, and that she and baby Khai “love you so much.”

This post shows that Hadid is delighted by Malik’s parenting, so this whole narrative comes across as very hollow. We also know that Hadid has made a home in New York, so a hasty move to Pennsylvania is a longshot. There’s nothing in this story that really rings true, so Gossip Cop is debunking the story.

Other Tall Tales

OK! has a bad track record where Malik is concerned. It claimed he and Hadid were getting married last year, yet no wedding ever happened. Gossip Cop also debunked its story about Malik texting Kendall Jenner behind Hadid’s back.

We also confronted its story about Hadid feuding with her mother over a book, yet she promoted that very book. This is just about the last source you should consult for news on Hadid and Malik. Contrary to this story, Hadid thinks Malik is an excellent father, and they’re very happy together.

