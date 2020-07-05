Ghislaine Maxwell Holed Up In Paris Avoiding Extradition?

As wild guesses go, this wasn’t the worst one the tabloid could have gone with. Maxwell did spend some time in hiding following Epstein’s arrest, and she does hold French citizenship. However, as was widely reported Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on charges of conspiracy and perjury on July 2. It was also reported that Maxwell had been “hiding out” in New England for the past year – clearly, the tabloid was pulling its story out of thin air. What exactly this means for Prince Andrew is still unclear, though as various outlets have noted, pressure has been mounting for the royal to give it up and come forward.