‘Get Over It’: Blake Shelton Reveals Why So Many Friends Were Left Out Of Wedding, Including Adam Levine

Many fans of The Voice were stunned and upset to learn that Adam Levine was not invited to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding. Shelton is now setting the record straight…kind of. He recently opened up about the tough conversations he’s been having with close friends about why they didn’t receive invites to the exclusive wedding. Gossip Cop has the story.

Thin Invite List For Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Wedding

Shelton and Stefani got married in a pretty small ceremony in Oklahoma. The invite list was reserved to close friends and family, including Carson Daly. Perhaps it was Daly’s invitation that really ruffled feathers, since he was the only Voice cast member in attendance.

Everyone quickly wondered about one man in particular: Adam Levine. Levine and Shelton’s love/hate bromance was the heart of The Voice for 16 seasons. While Levine was seemingly busy in Florida, fans were still upset and left to wonder if the onscreen teasing between the rocker and Shelton was actually a mask for true dislike for each other.

Shelton Sets The Record Straight

The elephant in the room with this whole ceremony is COVID-19. Everyone’s been forced to pare back on their wedding plans because of the coronavirus. It looks like Shelton and Stefani were no exception, for they were determined to keep their wedding from getting too big.

In an interview on SiriusXM’s The Highway, Shelton discussed the small wedding.

He explained, “I’ve had awkward conversations with so many of my friends since” the wedding. He added, “Listen, you know, we kept it small, get over it…you know, it’s not about you.” Shelton doesn’t name names, but you can’t help but think of who he’d say this to. Levine wasn’t the only snub, as Shelton’s bestie Luke Bryan didn’t even know the wedding was happening. Also not invited to the shindig was fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson.

He and Stefani even honeymooned at Shelton’s home just to have some quiet time. Shelton is beaming when he talks about the private time he’s had with Stefani, so you have to believe him when he says there was no personal slight.

Is There Bad Blood?

Levine has not commented on the wedding slight, opening room for speculation that he’s livid. Gossip Cop has seen stories about Shelton and Levine having a falling out, leading to Levine’s exit from The Voice. Another story said Shelton was forced to choose between Levine and Stefani as if NBC wouldn’t pine for both. These stories were completely false, as Levine wanted to leave the reality show for some time.

Shelton makes a great point here: “it’s not about you.” Stefani and Shelton had the exact cozy wedding that they wanted, even if that meant keeping some friends in the dark. Here’s hoping Shelton and Levine can clear up any residual tension.

