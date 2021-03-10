Get Excited, This Celeb Favorite Brand is Celebrating Spring With 40% Off

Warmer weather has us dreaming of tank tops and picnics. FabFitFun’s Spring Box is here with one of the best deals they’ve EVER offered!

After a pandemic year of indulging in whatever got us through, the first warm day was a reminder to re-focus on getting healthy and saying goodbye to #sweatpantlife. Instead of dreading it, FabFitFun is making it easy to get motivated with an insanely good deal on some of the seasons hottest styles and celeb favorite brands. There is no better time or better deal (they just announced a 40% off sale!) than FabFitFun’s Spring Box.

The Deets

(FabFitFun)

FabFitFun subscribers receive a box by mail each quarter packed with full-size* beauty, wellness, home, and fitness supplies at the beginning of each season. The curated boxes are seasonally appropriate and hand-picked by the FabFitFun team, packed with curated options to fit a wide range of styles, sizes, and interests. For example, team Gossip Cop’s beauty editor just customized her box and went heavy on seasonal jewelry and fashion, and less on makeup. Members are able to select a few of their items and then the FabFitFun team fills the remainder of the box from your preference profile.

What sets FabFitFun apart is the wide array of full-size products that can be individually valued at a higher price than the entire box. The value is obvious, but the product discovery might be our favorite perk. “I got turned on to a moisturizer last summer from FabFitFun, and now it’s my go-to product for combination skin,” according to Gossip Cop beauty editor Laura. “I saw Audrina Patridge post on instagram about last summer’s box, and decided I needed to treat myself”, she shares.

Audrina isn’t the only celeb we’ve noticed loving FabFitFun, country music duo Maddie & Tae and Bravo Star Melissa Gorga are big fans. We also love the brand’s commitment to sourcing niche female owned brands – many of which you might have never discovered.

Gossip Cop Picks In The Spring Box

(FabFitFun)

Among over three dozen amazing product options for the spring box, finding something you love won’t be an issue, but narrowing down your choices might be the tough part.

Here’s a taste of what you can look for in the spring box.

Alice + Olivia Daisy Print Bucket Hat

(FabFitFun)

Alice + Olivia is a celeb loved brand, and the designer has both a Daisy Print Duffle Bag and the bucket hat to choose from. Bucket hats were all the rage in 2020, and the trend will continue this summer as well. Go for the trendy hat or snag the nice and roomy duffle for weekend trips. The bag has a value of $150, and the hat retails for $85 – both are worth well over the cost of the box on its own, not to mention alongside many other amazing springtime picks.

Monroé Watches Sunburst Solérose Watch

(FabFitFun)

Among other style selections is a Monroé Watches Sunburst Solérose Watch in rose gold, or prepare for April showers with a floral-printed umbrella from Shoshanna.

Perricone Essential Moisturizer

(FabFitFun)

If you’re keen for some new skincare or beauty products, the box offerings are unbeatable in this department as well. A Perricone Essential Moisturizer valued at $98 is one stand-out skincare option, but you can opt for a Milk Makeup Watermelon skincare set, a six-piece professional-level makeup brush kit by Billion Dollar Brows, or a MAC Lipstick Duo, among other great choices.

Short Stories Indoor Planter

(FabFitFun)

We are also loving The Short Stories Indoor Planter, which is a perfect pick for those who love a bit of greenery in the home and want to grow some fresh herbs for cooking. “I’m excited about this planter, it’s my last hope for keeping my herbs alive throughout the spring and summer, which I notoriously kill.” — Gossip Cop Beauty Editor Laura

Gaiam Studio Select Ultimate Core Toning Kit

(FabFitFun)

And last but not least, getting back into a fitness routine is a priority for warmer temps. Shaping up the winter/covid bod is rather high on our spring to-do’s, and this core toning kit is the SOS our tummies have been yearning for. Time will tell if our abs are still in there.

These selections only scratch the surface of the long list of options to choose from and the amazing 40% off deal make it a no-brainer. Grabbing a FabFitFun box for yourself might just be the best solution for your pandemic blues. Sign up for a seasonal FabFitFun subscription now and receive 40% off your first Spring Box (new members only: use code SPRING40).