Georgina Rodriguez: Everything We Know About Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a bevy of beautiful women in his lifetime, but it looks like he has finally settled down. The legendary football (or soccer) star has been attached to Georgina Rodriguez since 2016, and even though they are unmarried, Rodriguez refers to him as her husband.

But what else do we know about the brunette bombshell? Get the details on Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend—and find out how she scored one of the most famous athletes in the world.

Georgina Rodriguez Is Soccer Phenomenon Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend

Georgina Rodriguez, 27, was born on January 27, 1994, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She was raised in Jaca, Spain, and had somewhat of a dysfunctional upbringing. Her father, Jorge Rodriguez, was convicted of drug trafficking twice in the 2000s. He was first caught masterminding a failed cocaine smuggling attempt in 2003. Five years later, he was charged with bringing nearly a ton of cannabis resin into Spain. He spent a decade in jail for the crimes; upon his prison release in 2013, it’s believed he was kicked out of the country. He returned to his native Argentina and died there in 2019.

“As a child, I wanted to be a policewoman,” Rodriguez ironically once told Elle. Instead, she followed her wanderlust. She moved to England in her early twenties and worked as an au pair in Bristol. Based on an old job post, she appeared to have a solid work ethic and big dreams.

“I am currently living in Bristol, UK with my host family, looking after their twin daughters,” she wrote in a 2015 job ad. “My host family is moving to another country and I look forward to find another great family to be part of and share good memories! My English is basic, but I would do my best effort to catch up as soon as possible. I consider myself a smart girl, and I am sure that I will be able to communicate easily in a couple of months.”

“Additionally, I have no problem with helping out on the housework,” she continued. “I would absolutely cherish the opportunity to see new parts of the world, be immersed in different cultures, and be a part of a new family that will remember me forever.”

Rodriguez lucked out. Months after she wrote the post, she began dating Ronaldo. Her status as the girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo has certainly helped boost her profile. She currently boasts 24 million followers on Instagram. She also recently launched the sportswear line Om by G, which she conveniently models on social media.

Sparks Were Flying When They First Met

In a 2020 cover story for Italian magazine Grazia, Rodriguez revealed that she first met Ronaldo when she was working as a shop girl at Gucci in Madrid. Their attraction was mutual and immediate.

“His height, his body, his beauty caught my attention,” she gushed. “I was trembling in front of him, but a spark ignited… I am very shy and perhaps this stirred me more in front of a person who, with one glance, had touched me deeply. Then after, the way Cristiano treats me, cares for me, and loves me did the rest.”

In the early stages of their relationship, Ronaldo went to interesting lengths to protect their privacy. During a 2016 trip to Disneyland Paris, he donned a wig and sunglasses so that the couple could enjoy themselves without interruption. (It didn’t work.)

As time went on, Rodriguez and her connection to the famous soccer player attracted the press’s attention. After all, Ronaldo is the most popular person on Instagram with 272 million followers.

“The situation became unbearable,” Rodriguez reflected. “People were chasing me. They called me on the phone, reporters came to the boutique pretending to be customers … Little by little I started working behind the counter to curb the aggressive curiosity of the press.”

She continued, “At one time it was unsustainable: I changed, but still they were all over me. I can’t go out safely because there is always someone who wants to photograph me. That’s why I always have to worry about my safety.”

However, her troubles are just the price she has to pay for true love. “[Cristiano] is the only one who manages to excite me during a game,” she added. “I am fortunate to be the partner of the best football player of all time. When he is on the field I experience an infinite number of emotions. He doesn’t have any rivals.”

Georgina Rodriguez And Cristiano Ronaldo Have One Child Together

Rodriguez’s current resume may include modeling and designing, but her most important role is being a mother to four children.

On November 12, 2017, she gave birth to her daughter Alana Martina. It was her first child with Ronaldo. However, she also raises three others as her own. Ronaldo has full custody of 10-year-old Cristiano Jr., whose mother remains anonymous. And in June 2017, he welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via an unnamed surrogate.

“The children are our happiness—we wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them,” Rodriguez told ¡HOLA! in December 2017.

Don’t be surprised to see the family get even bigger down the road. “[Cristiano Jr.] wants more brothers and sisters,” Ronaldo told the Portuguese paper Correio da Manha. “He wants seven, the magic number (Ronaldo’s jersey number) and I think that’s good.”