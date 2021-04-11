Georges LeBar: RuPaul’s Husband And Their Life On The Ranch

RuPaul isn’t just a drag queen – he’s the Queen of Drag. That’s why he’s had such a massive career in entertainment. From music to movies to the Emmy-award-winning reality show, RuPaul’s Drag Race, the glamorous reign of RuPaul isn’t ending anytime soon. And everyone knows that a reigning queen needs a king. Cue Georges LeBar, RuPaul’s husband. We’re taking a look into their relationship and their life on a ranch in Wyoming.

RuPaul’s Husband Is Georges LeBar

RuPaul and his husband, Georges LeBar, have been together for over two decades. But before they met, RuPaul was manifesting a partner for some time. “I remember praying, ‘I want a sweet, sensitive man,’” he told Buzzfeed News during an interview.

Ru’s prayers came true in 1994 when he spotted a man “dancing like a maniac” at a disco club called Limelight in New York City. Reflecting on the moment they met, RuPaul said, “I had to go over and say, ‘Who are you? What are you doing? Can I put my arms around you?’”

The dance moves weren’t the only thing that caught Ru’s eyes. LeBar’s height also sparked his curiosity. Without heels, RuPaul stands at six feet four inches tall, while LeBar is a towering six feet seven inches. In reference to the physical attraction, he told Vanity Fair, “I’m tall, I’ve never been able to put my arms around someone’s shoulders who was taller than me.”

RuPaul and LeBar dated for 23 years before finally tying the knot in 2017. They didn’t originally plan to get married, but in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed that the 2016 election results helped inspire them to finally take the plunge after all of those years.

“We thought, we don’t have to get married. But then, in light of what’s happening currently in the world today, what’s happening in Washington, we thought, you know what? Let’s do it. Let’s just do it, because there’s too much at stake with our businesses … so, that’s why we did it,” he explained.

(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

The couple wed in a hush-hush ceremony at their home in Los Angeles, but being married hasn’t changed the dynamics of their relationship. “That paper don’t mean nothin’,” he proclaimed during his interview with Entertainment Tonight. “If you’re devoted to a person, nothing’s gonna change that.”

Georges LeBar is an Australian Painter

It takes a special someone to partner up with such an exuberant personality like RuPaul. So who exactly is RuPaul’s husband? Georges LeBar was born and raised in Australia before traveling the world to study fashion and design. According to his website, he has studied in Paris, New York, and Miami.

LeBar is a rancher, but he’s also a professional painter. He published his art in two books, Six Inches Away and Pillowtalk. Describing his work, he says on his website, “My images are a reference from my history comparing it to the present, art is about exploring life for me.”

Georges LeBar prefers to stay out of the spotlight, and he leaves the show business to RuPaul. Despite their long-running relationship, Georges has never given an interview with the media.

RuPaul and His Husband Own A 60,000-Acre Ranch

While RuPaul glams it up in Hollywood, LeBar spends his time tending to their massive ranch. It’s not exactly the lifestyle you might imagine when you think of the world’s most famous drag queen.

LeBar Ranch is reportedly over 60,000 acres, spanning from Wyoming into South Dakota. RuPaul’s husband inherited the expansive property from his grandfather, who, according to The Guardian, ran a sheep and cattle operation for decades.

“He works the ranch, I work Hollywood, and we meet up in fabulous places,” RuPaul shared with Entertainment Tonight. “You know, he needs breaks from time to time because it’s a very different life. So, we plan little getaways once a month, you know? New York or Maui or San Francisco or Vegas. We do that.”

When RuPaul does visit his hubby on the ranch, he says there isn’t a lot to do because it’s such an unpopulated state. He talked about his time on the ranch during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. “I go up there and read books and watch movies. We just chill.”

While there might not be much entertainment in Wyoming, Ru does like to spend his time dressing up in “fabulous western wear.” Check out the interview clip below to hear it in his own words.

RuPaul Was Criticized For Fracking On The Ranch

When fans heard about RuPaul and Georges LeBar’s ranch in Wyoming, they probably envisioned green pastures with rolling hills filled with cattle. But it turns out that’s not really the case. In a 2020 interview on NPR’s Fresh Air, host Terry Gross asked about LeBar Ranch. She wanted to know more about what they do.

“Well, a modern ranch, 21st-century ranch, is really land management,” RuPaul answered. “You lease the mineral rights to oil companies, and you sell water to oil companies. And then you lease the grazing rights to different ranchers.”

He made a similar statement during his interview with Jimmy Kimmel, but the NPR clip went viral. His response was immediately met with online criticism because what the “Glamazon” singer described is more commonly known as fracking. Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, involves injecting liquid at high pressure into the ground to extract oil or natural gas. It’s a controversial practice commonly debated by environmentalists who argue that the process poses too many risks to the planet.

Following the interview, environmental groups that track data on fracking sites determined that there are at least 35 oil and gas wells on just 10,000 acres of LeBar Ranch.

Since the interview aired, RuPaul has been subject to a ton of online criticism. But in true internet fashion, the conversation has evolved into memes. Although the interview aired over a year ago, Drag Race fans and even former competitors from the show continue to share hilarious memes, mocking RuPaul for her connection to fracking.

Neither RuPaul nor Georges LeBar have commented on the fracking accusations, but their neighbors came to their defense to say that they probably don’t have much of a choice.

“Unless you own 100% of the fossil fuel rights under your land – and the vast majority of ranches don’t – you can’t prohibit oil and gas development. You don’t have a choice,” RuPaul’s neighbor, Jay Butler, told The Guardian. Butler, a fourth-generation rancher, asserts that all of the area ranches are some way or another in cahoots with the oil industry.

That’s understandable, but it definitely won’t stop the memes.