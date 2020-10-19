George Clooney's Marriage To Amal 'Over'? Report Claims Couple Headed For 'Hollywood's Nastiest Divorce'

Just A Generic Divorce Story

This story is a bit generic in its description of this couple. What do struggling couples do: argue and go to couples therapy. You could fill in the names of any two married people into the blanks of George and Amal Clooney without really disrupting anything. All this tabloid has as evidence, aside from some dubious sources with impossible insight, is the lack of recent photographs of the couple. Plenty of actually splitting couples are photographed regularly right up until the announcement, so Gossip Cop is calling this story bogus.