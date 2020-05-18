George Clooney’s Marriage To Amal At ‘Breaking Point’ Due To Lockdown?

Other Couples Have Suffered Similar Claims

Other celebrity couples have been shoehorned into the same bogus narrative. In late April, In Touch falsely claimed that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were living in a "house of horrors" due to the chaos of having all of their children in close quarters together, and had postponed their wedding due to both having doubts about marriage. The reality, of course, is that the couple postponed their wedding due to the pandemic. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the couple who dismissed the story as "silly," adding that "all is good" with Lopez and Rodriguez.