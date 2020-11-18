George Clooney's Marriage 'On The Rocks' After 'Fleeing' Amal?

Did George Clooney “flee” from Amal? Is their marriage on the rocks? Gossip Cop doubts it, but we’re investigating the story after a tabloid reported the rumor. Here’s what we know.
In May, the Globe alleged that there was speculation that George and Amal Clooney are on the rocks again after the actor was photographed “fleeing” their home looking distressed. The tabloid uses a photo of the actor in his car as evidence the actor was desperately trying to escape his wife. According to sources, the lockdown put the couple “under a lot of pressure.” One insider stated, “These past few weeks have been hell on earth for the Clooneys.”
The source revealed that the Ocean’s Eleven actor “was not taking to well being bossed around, and Amal’s finding it suffocating having to clean up after him. He’s like a grown kid, watching TV and movies all day and stuffing his face with junk food while having virtual calls with friends.” The paper’s insider added that the Clooneys did put on a “united front” for their kids, but there were “a lot of confrontations and ultimatums.” The tabloid ended the story by questioning if this would be the final nail in the coffin for the famous couple.
Gossip Cop can clearly declare that it wasn’t. First, the idea George was “fleeing” from his wife simply because he was in a car is just ridiculous. There are a million places the actor could’ve been going. Second, the report came out months ago, and George and Amal Clooney are very much still together. But the most important note we’d like to make is that George and Amal Clooney aren’t having marital problems. We’ve corrected the narrative several times, with most tabloids incorrectly reporting that the two were either breaking up or divorcing. And if you don’t believe us, the actor has genuinely and consistently spoken fondly about his wife many times. Recently, George Clooney did an interview with GQ where he stated how his life changed after marrying Amal, saying,
And I didn't know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed. And I was like, ‘Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.’
As for the Globe, the tabloid is highly unreliable when it comes to reporting on George and Amal Clooney. Earlier this year, Gossip Cop busted the publication for alleging that George and Amal were fighting as a result of being in quarantine. The same magazine also argued that George was fighting with Amal over traveling to Lake Cuomo. The paper is constantly purporting that the Clooneys are fighting or having issues in their relationship. Gossip Cop will continue to correct these bogus narratives.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.