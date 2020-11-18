George Clooney's Marriage 'On The Rocks' After 'Fleeing' Amal?

Was It The End For The Clooneys?

Gossip Cop can clearly declare that it wasn’t. First, the idea George was “fleeing” from his wife simply because he was in a car is just ridiculous. There are a million places the actor could’ve been going. Second, the report came out months ago, and George and Amal Clooney are very much still together. But the most important note we’d like to make is that George and Amal Clooney aren’t having marital problems. We’ve corrected the narrative several times, with most tabloids incorrectly reporting that the two were either breaking up or divorcing. And if you don’t believe us, the actor has genuinely and consistently spoken fondly about his wife many times. Recently, George Clooney did an interview with GQ where he stated how his life changed after marrying Amal, saying,