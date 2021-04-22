George Clooney’s Close Friendship With Meghan Markle Causing Marriage Problems?

Was George Clooney unfaithful to his wife Amal Clooney with Meghan Markle last year? One tabloid cover story wanted readers to believe so. Gossip Cop reinvestigates to set the story straight.

Clooney and Markle Affair

Last year, New Idea blasted a headline that read, “Caught Out! It’s All Been One Big Act.” The cover story suggested that the renowned actor and Duchess of Sussex had an affair that left Markle’s husband Prince Harry blindsided and exposed a $160 million cash deal. However, the excitement ended as soon as it roused attention.

The tabloid story basically backtracks entirely, suggesting that George Clooney’s close friendship with Markle was creating a fresh crisis in his marriage to Amal, which was supposedly already under high pressure. A tipster asserted that the Clooneys had a WhatsApp group chat with Markle and Prince Harry, but that the former ER hunk and Suits star continued their discussions in private chats instead. “Amal is pretty peeved. She’s finding it pretty rude, especially since she was the one who encouraged them all to be friends in the first place,” one source dishes.

Returning to Hollywood?

What’s more, the tabloid took the opportunity to recycle the endless narrative that some A-list actor is helping Markle return to Hollywood. A supposed insider claimed, “George has been secretly helping Markle get back to work in Hollywood after she and Harry stepped down as members of the royal family earlier that year.” They added, “George is falling over himself to help Meghan and Harry now that they’ve moved to L.A. They’re talking a whole lot and that’s getting too much for Amal to deal with.” The same tipster concludes by saying that although Amal trusts that her husband and Markle wouldn’t do anything, the whole situation is more about honor and behaving in an appropriate manner and not having these secretive conversations behind her back. Did the tabloid forget they literally exposed Clooney and Markle as already having an affair?

Obviously, the outlet spent little to no time fact-checking their claims. Plus, this tabloid’s story conjured some stark middle school vibes by centering their evidence around a WhatsApp chat. Seriously? That has to be pretty low on the totem pole of celebrity concerns. Nonetheless, they managed to concoct drama by turning the supposed situation into a matter of honor and appropriateness. Plus, the tabloid literally confirmed that Amal trusted her husband and Markle.

The Real Story

Additional details of this story are all kinds of twisted too. New Idea purports that Clooney’s wife encouraged them all to be friends, when in reality, he and Prince Harry had been friends for years prior. Plus, there’s still no proof that George and Amal Clooney are having marriage troubles, a narrative Gossip Cop frequently busts. Finally, there’s absolutely no further mention of that $160 million cash deal, so it’s merely a giant red flag that the tabloid utilized the ol’ clickbait tactic.

Gossip Cop frequently busts salacious stories from this untrustworthy publication, especially when it involves one of the above duos. Last November, we debunked a headline claiming that the Clooneys were living separate lives. In 2019, Gossip Cop refuted the assertion that they got in a relationship-ending fight on their fifth wedding anniversary. The tabloid has also incorrectly suggested that Prince Harry and Markle were planning to take over Hollywood and went as far to imply that their son Archie was missing for four days. These stories couldn’t attempt to be more far-fetched.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Aaron Rodgers Now Second Choice In Running For Permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down In Wake Of Prince Philip’s Death?

Michelle Obama Divorcing Barack, Stepping Away From The Spotlight

Flo From Progressive Net Worth: How Much Actress Stephanie Courtney Makes From The Commercials

Luke Bryan Beaten By Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant, Lied About COVID Diagnosis To Hide It?