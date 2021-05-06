George Clooney Wants To Save Marriage By Having More Twins?

Are George and Amal Clooney expecting another set of twins in a desperate attempt to save their marriage? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing this time last year. Gossip Cop takes another look at the rumor.

George Clooney Gives In To Amal’s Wishes?

Twelve months ago, NW reported that George and Amal Clooney were “locked in battle” over whether or not to have more kids. According to the report, Amal had made it clear she wanted to have more children, but George wasn’t as enthusiastic about the idea. Their differences on the matter had created a “very touch and go” situation, but they eventually came to an agreement.

The pair was apparently “back on track” and expecting another set of twins. The tabloid insisted that Amal finally wore George down, and the actor had ended up “thinking adding to their family was his idea.” The speculation was based on “friends” seeing Amal with an alleged baby bump, “so the hot goss is that she’s preggers with twins.” But that wasn’t all, “while George was hitting his usual whiskey or margarita, Amal was noticeably not drinking,” the source mused.

George And Amal Clooney’s Marriage Saved?

So, is it true that the Clooneys’ marriage is “back on track” since news broke of Amal’s miracle pregnancy? Not in the slightest. To follow the tabloid’s logic: George and Amal’s marriage had hit hard times, but when an insider claimed to have suspicions that Amal was pregnant, it seemed all was well with the Clooneys.

Clearly, not a word of that is true. First of all, there’s nothing to suggest George and Amal’s marriage was ever struggling. Secondly, Amal has stated publicly before that she doesn’t see herself having any more children. And finally, where is the evidence that Amal was even pregnant? Oftentimes, tabloids at least provide a picture to wildly speculate about, but this report only relies on the word of so-called “friends” of the couple. It was obvious from the get-go that there was no truth to the story.

That being said, a year has passed since the article’s publication, and now Gossip Cop can definitively say that Amal and George Clooney were never expecting a second set of twins. At this time, the couple remains the parents of two with no current plans to change that.

A Worn-Out Story For The Tabloids

Gossip Cop is losing count over just how many times this story has popped up. Just since this article was published, there have been plenty of nearly identical claims from other tabloids. They all follow the same narrative: The Clooneys’ marriage is in trouble, so George breaks down and agrees to have more children. Clearly, the tabloids have gotten lazy when it comes to the Clooneys, and keep repeating the same story time and time again.

