George Clooney 'Trapped' In Unhappy Marriage With Amal?

Were George and Amal Clooney “headed for a divorce”? One tabloid claimed that after a heated therapy session, George was “ready to pull the plug” on his marriage after only six years together. Gossip Cop looked into the report and can add some much needed clarity.
Life & Style reported that Amal and George Clooney’s marriage was in its final stages. The tabloid insisted that the high-powered couple had tried everything to fix their marriage, “from therapy to a trial separation,” but nothing stuck. A source snitched to the outlet, “George and Amal are headed for divorce. It’s over!”
After desperately trying to save their relationship, they’ve hit a wall. And friends fear there’s no going back.
“The writing is clearly on the wall,” the source continued. “Their marriage is seemingly on its last leg.” At the heart of the couple’s problems is the question of where to live and where their children, 3-year-old twins, should be schooled. George is supposedly dead-set on having the kids — who are not old enough for school yet, it should be noted — get their education in California. Amal, meanwhile, is determined that her children get the same education she received in Britain.
According to the source, “George and Amal spent two years in couples counseling, but it wasn’t enough to save them.” Things allegedly came to a head after one session that led to Amal storming out after lashing out at George. “During one heated session, Amal accused George of not listening and then she apparently stormed out. It was the final nail in the coffin for George.”
George is tired of trying to paper over the cracks and is ready to pull the plug. He’s been trapped in an unhappy marriage for a long time now and feels ready to start the next chapter in his life. He’s made clear to Amal that he wants out.
Amal, the source went on to say, was “seething” after the fight. “She feels humiliated.” Even trying to get along for the sake of the kids has been difficult. “Co-parenting has turned into a nightmare. George and Amal clash on every level.” The tabloid and its dubious source seemed convinced that the only thing left for the spouses to do was divorce.
This would easily be one of the most costly divorces in Hollywood history. Lawyers are already involved, and it’s only a matter of time before the papers are filed. Amal knows how to work the system.
That’s a ridiculous statement since Amal Clooney is a British barrister and an international human rights lawyer, not an American divorce lawyer. Why would she have any idea of how to “work the system”? That point is moot, however, because it’s clear that this tabloid, nor its untrustworthy sources, have any real insight into George and Amal Clooney’s marriage.
Gossip Cop already busted the tabloid’s previous claims that the Clooneys were living “separate lives.” It’s also difficult to take a publication seriously when it continuously prints stories about a divorce that never comes to pass. In 2019, Life & Style reported that George was ending his marriage to Amal. Close to two years later, the two are still happily married.
That same year, the tabloid claimed that Amal was pregnant with a second set of twins that were conceived in an effort to save the pair’s marriage. Obviously, Amal never had a second set of twins, and the marriage was never in need of saving anyway. This tabloid has a habit of simply making up things, so it's no wonder it's so hard to trust.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
