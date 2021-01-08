George Clooney 'Trapped' In Unhappy Marriage With Amal?

“The writing is clearly on the wall,” the source continued. “Their marriage is seemingly on its last leg.” At the heart of the couple’s problems is the question of where to live and where their children, 3-year-old twins, should be schooled. George is supposedly dead-set on having the kids — who are not old enough for school yet, it should be noted — get their education in California. Amal, meanwhile, is determined that her children get the same education she received in Britain.