George Clooney Still Fighting With Amal Over His Motorcycle Riding?

Timeline Doesn’t Add Up

The tabloid doesn’t try to hide the fact that George’s motorcycle accident happened in 2018, so whatever marital drama happened over the accident is now years old. This story stems from a recent interview George did with GQ where it was revealed that Amal “has since forbidden him to ride again.” There is no evidence that he complied “meekly,” as the accident was so serious that George thought he would never see his kids again.