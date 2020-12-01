George Clooney Still Fighting With Amal Over His Motorcycle Riding?

Many thought George Clooney would never marry, but his 2014 wedding to human rights lawyer Amal Clooney changed that and the marriage has remained strong. Tabloids still promote tension in the couple, as one tabloid says the two are bickering over the Ocean’s Eleven stars driving habits. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, the “rocky marriage” of the Clooney’s could be saved after Amal banned “the aging hunk” from riding motorcycles. George “narrowly escaped death in a terrifying crash” so he “meekly gave in” to her demand. A source exclusively told this tabloid: “Amal put her foot down so strongly about motorcycles because she was terrified George would die if she didn’t.”
It's not just George's motorcycling either. The pandemic has hurt the marriage, and it’s “turned their once lovey-dovey marriage upside down.” The “endless renovations” on their estate is “leaving them at each other’s throats.” A source said, “they’re fighting about everything.” The Clooneys may not “make it through this.”
The tabloid doesn’t try to hide the fact that George’s motorcycle accident happened in 2018, so whatever marital drama happened over the accident is now years old. This story stems from a recent interview George did with GQ where it was revealed that Amal “has since forbidden him to ride again.” There is no evidence that he complied “meekly,” as the accident was so serious that George thought he would never see his kids again.
Gossip Cop is busting this story, not because of the motorcycle ban, but because the two are not “fighting about everything.” In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, George opened up about his marriage to Amal:
There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me...It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me.
George also said how fulfilling it was to be a father, and how he never expected to be this in love with someone. George and Amal are clearly doing fine, and there’s no evidence that a motorcycle crash from years ago is currently threatening a strong relationship, nor is the pandemic. The story is bogus.
The Enquirer has it out for George and Amal Clooney. It said the marriage was in crisis after George's love child was revealed. In June, George and Amal were apparently dating other people. Gossip Cop also busted a story about George taking the kids away.
Suffice to say none of these stories were remotely true. It’s obvious that this tabloid has no legitimate insight into their personal lives. George and Amal have stayed together through this tabloid pressure, and appear poised to remain together for years to come.
