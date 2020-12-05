George Clooney Still Arguing With Amal Over Adopting Another Child?

Were George and Amal Clooney fighting over the decision to adopt a refugee child? Are the couple still not seeing eye to eye over the matter? A tabloid reported the spouses disagreed over the matter, leading Gossip Cop to investigate the report last year. Here’s an update on the peculiar tale.
Last December, OK! asserted Amal Clooney was so moved by the Iraqi refugees she worked with, she desired to take in one of their children. George, however, objected to the idea. According to an insider, the actor “believed that adopting a child who's been through so much would require extra time, love and care, and he doesn't think they can offer that kind of attention to a kid right now."
The source further revealed George and Amal Clooney “have very busy careers" and had their hands full with the twins, Alexander and Ella. But, the human rights lawyer was adamant the spouses would be able to handle a third child "even with everything they have going on." Yet, the tipster maintained the Up in the Air star refused to change his mind. "George felt it's not the right time to add to their family. It would just be too stressful,” the unnamed insider added.
Here’s the truth behind the story. Though it is Amal Clooney’s job to work closely with refugees, young and old, the lawyer wasn’t persisting that she and George adopt one. At the time, Gossip Cop ran the report by a source close to the situation. Our impeccable source assured us the story was false. Also, George and Amal Clooney have stated they aren't having more children. Recently, the Clooney revealed his shock when he learned he was expecting twins.
I was up for one! I'm like, 'I'm old.' All of a sudden it's two and I literally ... it's hard to get me to not talk and I just stood there for like 10 minutes, just staring at this piece of paper going, 'What, two?!'
Simply put, the Clooneys won't be expanding their brood as the pair seem quite content with two kids. In regards to OK!, the tabloid is hardly reliable. Gossip Cop busted the publication several times for incorrectly reporting on George and Amal Clooney. For example, two years ago, the magazine alleged the Clooneys were having another set of twins.
Last May, the newspaper claimed Amal threatened to divorce George. Clearly, the tabloid is all over the place with its bogus accounts and shouldn’t be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
