George Clooney Splitting With Amal? Here’s The Truth

George Clooney would be the first to admit he thought he would never settle down. Once one of Hollywood’s most famous bachelor got married to Amal Clooney in 2014 and, with twins at home, the two have been the vision of domestic bliss. Despite this tranquility, tabloids still constantly invent rumors about the two breaking up. They aren’t, Gossip Cop can confidently say, but here are just a few stories we’ve busted about a potential Clooney divorce.
Back in May, The Globe reported that George was caught “fleeing” his home in an attempt to escape from his wife. Lockdown was “hell on earth for the Clooneys,” and George just couldn’t take it anymore. After ”a lot of confrontations and ultimatums,” the Ocean’s Eleven star finally drove off. Gossip Cop busted this story because the Clooney’s are still together. George was simply photographed driving and this tabloid invented an entire toxic home situation. He was probably just getting groceries.
George Clooney is one of the most well-connected men in Hollywood, so tabloids love bringing up his famous friends for bogus stories. Case and point, this story from New Idea about how George was “getting by” with the help of Jennifer Aniston as his marriage to Amal fell apart. The Ocean’s Twelve star is a frequent guest at Aniston’s home, sources tell the tabloid, and this is “a middle finger to Amal, who wasn’t a fan of his motorcycle riding or his friendship with Jen.” It is true that the world-famous actors have been friends for years, but it is not true that she was counseling him through a rough patch. A spokesperson for Aniston told Gossip Cop that this story is not true.
New Idea was up to their old tricks again when it claimed the prenup-less Clooney’s could be cruising toward an extremely costly divorce. If the Ocean’s Thirteen star losses half his fortune, then he’d have no choice but “to go back to work. He hasn’t had a hit movie in years, so if Amal walks out with half his fortune or more, and with his two kids, he’s going to have to start working on money-making projects only.” George Clooney is an entrepreneur with his own vodka and espresso brands on top of being one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, so needless to say he doesn’t need to worry about money. Nor does he need to worry about a costly divorce, as this whole narrative about marital issues is, still, not true.
In 2018, the Michael Clayton star was involved in a serious motorcycle accident. Amal urged him to stay off the bike in the future, and so he did. Over two years later, the National Enquirer reported that this “rocky marriage” was in trouble because of this supposed motorcycle ultimatum. The tabloid said the lockdown had “turned their once lovey-dovey marriage upside down.” While the motorcycle accident was very serious, it was also years ago. The only reason this tabloid brought this up now is that George brought it up in a recent interview with GQ. The two are not “at each other’s throats,” as George has continued to speak publicly about how Amal has changed his life for the better.