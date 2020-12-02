George Clooney Splitting With Amal? Here’s The Truth

$500 Million Divorce

New Idea was up to their old tricks again when it claimed the prenup-less Clooney’s could be cruising toward an extremely costly divorce. If the Ocean’s Thirteen star losses half his fortune, then he’d have no choice but “to go back to work. He hasn’t had a hit movie in years, so if Amal walks out with half his fortune or more, and with his two kids, he’s going to have to start working on money-making projects only.” George Clooney is an entrepreneur with his own vodka and espresso brands on top of being one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, so needless to say he doesn’t need to worry about money. Nor does he need to worry about a costly divorce, as this whole narrative about marital issues is, still, not true.