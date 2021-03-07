George Clooney Saving Marriage By Having Twins?

Are George Clooney and Amal Clooney falling into the nefarious trap of trying to save their marriage by having more kids? And twins no less! Gossip Cop is taking a look back at an old report we originally investigated to see if our findings hold up.

Twins To Save The Marriage?

Nine months ago, NW claimed that George and Amal Clooney were expecting twins. The subject of having more kids was putting the relationship in jeopardy, as Amal was excited to grow the family while George wasn’t so sure. A source claimed, “it meant a lot to Amal and he can’t say no to her,” so in no time Amal had two buns in the oven.

To further their argument, another source claimed to have even seen a baby bump on a video chat with the couple, and made mental note that Amal wasn’t imbibing while George was.

Gossip Cop busted the story at the time because both George and Amal Clooney have said in the past that they do not want more children. Plus, the tabloid only had soft evidence, like the non-drinking and the catch-all “baby bump” to fall back on. So, did our judgment hold up?

State Of Things Today

By this tabloids logic, Amal should be having a baby any day now. Since there are zero stories about her expecting one baby, let alone two, we know for a fact that this tabloid got the story wrong. This very tabloid also claimed the Clooneys were having a third baby to save the marriage, but no babies of any quantity have arrived. Tabloids have a fascination with twins, so Gossip Cop confronts a lot of stories like this.

Other Bogus Pregnancies

Just a few months earlier, Star ran the exact same story about new Clooney twins that never actually came. Royal twins are a particular tabloid fascination, for we’ve busted loads of stories about Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, and Kate Middleton expecting twins. None of these announced twins were ever actually born.

NW had a pension for declaring pregnancies that never actually came to pass. It said Kylie Jenner was having a “revenge baby,” but that never happened. Charlize Theron was apparently pregnant with Brad Pitt’s baby, and Margot Robbie was supposedly hiding a baby bump. It’s almost as though a NW pregnancy announcement guaranteed that no child could be expected.

George and Amal Clooney are happily raising their two children, and no new babies are in sight. The story was totally false.

More From Gossip Cop

Amal And George Clooney Living Separate Lives Due To Busy Careers?

Report: George Clooney Forced To Stop Drinking After Health Scare By Wife Amal

George Clooney, Gwyneth Paltrow Feud Reignited Over Baby Name Comment?