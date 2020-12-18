George Clooney Revealing He'll Be A 'Dad Again At 60'?

George Clooney started a family with Amal Clooney at the age of 56. One tabloid claims he’s going to have more kids in 2021 when he turns 60. Gossip Cop investigates.
The cover story of OK! reads “George Clooney’s big reveal: I’m going to be a dad again at 60.” He and Amal are going to “tell the twins on Christmas Day,” and even allow them to pick the name. An insider says “George has let his inner circle know he plans on being a dad again” and that the “baby would arrive ‘sometime after his 60th birthday.’”
The tabloid runs through Clooney’s experience as a father, and says this “baby news couldn’t come at a better time.” He and Amal “went through a trial separation after experiencing a rough patch in their marriage last year.” Luckily, the two got through it and will now expand their home. The article concludes by saying Clooney is “a real family man now and no is more pleased, or surprised, than George himself.”
Tabloids frequently publish stories about babies and pregnancies "saving" marriages, but we know that George and Amal’s marriage is not in need of saving. This story is building off other stories Gossip Cop has busted about the couple supposedly being in trouble. It’s worth noting that last year this very tabloid said the two may adopt a child, but that bogus story goes completely unmentioned here.
Amal recently wrote a book, The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law, and said George was very helpful throughout the lengthy process. She said, “I really did not need another example of how amazing he is but this process provided one." George, who is promoting his new film Midnight Sky, recently said Amal “changed everything for me.’ They’re both clearly in love, and no present-pregnancy is responsible for that love.
Both George and Amal Clooney have stated in interviews that they do not want any more children. Amal said she “already had them quite late” at 39-years-old, and George told Extra that he was “done” having kids. Gossip Cop also busts this Clooney pregnancy narrative all the time, so it’s one of the least original tabloid stories going today.
OK! uses the trope of relationship-saving pregnancies all the time. It recently claimed Julianne Hough and Brooke Laich had reunited and were planning a pregnancy, but hough had actually filed for divorce a week earlier. Khloe Kardashian was apparently demanding a baby with Tristan Thompson in order for them to get back together, but the two did reconcile and Kardashian did not get pregnant. You shouldn’t take stories like this seriously, nor should you trust this tabloid’s coverage of the Clooney’s.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report: Marie Osmond Planning 'Revenge' Against Sharon Osbourne After Forced 'The Talk' Exit
Report: Hoda Kotb 'Bullied Off Today Show' By Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager
Report: Kelly Clarkson Considering Leaving 'The Voice' Over Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's Ties To Ex Husband
Report: Jennifer Aniston And Jason Sudeikis Romance Brewing?
The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen