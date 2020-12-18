George Clooney Revealing He'll Be A 'Dad Again At 60'?

More Bogus Pregnancy Stories

OK! uses the trope of relationship-saving pregnancies all the time. It recently claimed Julianne Hough and Brooke Laich had reunited and were planning a pregnancy, but hough had actually filed for divorce a week earlier. Khloe Kardashian was apparently demanding a baby with Tristan Thompson in order for them to get back together, but the two did reconcile and Kardashian did not get pregnant. You shouldn’t take stories like this seriously, nor should you trust this tabloid’s coverage of the Clooney’s.