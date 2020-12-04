George Clooney, Rande Gerber Can't Hang Out Because Amal And Cindy Crawford Are 'At War'

Since Star couldn't even be bothered to come up with any new details, we feel confident in dismissing this fake feud, just as we did the last story. There's also the fact that George and Rande Gerber were just hanging out together in October, and there's no proof that anything's changed between the famous families. After all, Gossip Cop already knows that the tabloid has no idea what's happening in the Crawford-Gerber household. At the start of this year, it gloated about the Clooney-Crawford-Gerber friendship in its outrageous story about Kaia Gerber risking a billion-dollar inheritance by eloping with Pete Davidson. Given that the magazine couldn't even get the inside scoop on Crawford and Gerber's daughter's short-lived fling, there's no way its "sources" know anything about Amal and Cindy.