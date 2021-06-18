George Clooney Played ‘Matchmaker’ For Ben Affleck?

Is George Clooney looking out for Ben Affleck? One outlet believes the Up In The Air star is taking it upon himself to set Affleck up. Gossip Cop investigates.

Clooney Finding Bride

According to Life & Style, Affleck is ready to date again. Two months after splitting up with Ana de Armas, the Gigli star has asked Clooney to be his wingman. Before Clooney settled down with Amal, he was one of Hollywood’s most notorious bachelors.

A source says “he’s been going through his contacts and already a few women in mind for Ben.” One famous name Clooney has in mind is Jennifer Aniston. An insider says “that would probably drive a wedge between him and Brad Pitt so that option is out the window… for now.”

Waiting For What?

That last sentence just makes no sense. What exactly would Clooney be waiting for? Pitt and Aniston’s ugly break-up happened in 2005, so is Clooney waiting for 17 years to pass or something? Aniston doesn’t need Pitt’s blessing to date, someone.

Hilariously False

This story originally came out in April, and time has not been kind to this story. Affleck is famously dating his ex-fiance, Jennifer Lopez. Clooney had nothing to do with it.

Lopez and Affleck first reunited in April after she and Alex Rodriguez broke up Their reunion has enchanted fans of 2000s nostalgia and is still going strong. Clooney’s been busy working on a slew of projects, and Affleck wouldn’t need his help getting her contact information.

We should point out that this tabloid said Affleck was pining after Jennifer Garner just months before he started dating de Armas. At no point has it had an accurate understanding of Affleck’s love life. It’s rare to stumble upon a story that exposes a tabloid as clearly as this one.

Other Tall Tales

This tabloid once claimed Affleck was starving himself to get back into Batman shape. Affleck is in fine shape and was not rapidly losing weight like this tabloid said he was. It also recently claimed George and Amal Clooney were getting a divorce, despite the fact that the two are very happy together.

About a week after this story came out, Life & Style completely changed its narrative. It claimed Rodriguez was warning Affleck to back off. That story made no mention of Clooney or Aniston, which is just further evidence that this outlet knows nothing at all. Rodriguez has not commented on Affleck, so even the cover-up was bogus.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Charles Stripping Prince Harry Of Titles, Forcing Him To Divorce Meghan Markle?

Why Eric Clapton’s Famous Friends Are Abandoning Him

John Legend ‘Ready To Call It Quits’ With Chrissy Teigen After ‘Shock Scandal’?

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day

Caitlyn Jenner’s Body ‘Failing On Her’ After Plastic Surgery And Old Injuries?