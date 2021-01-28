George Clooney Planning Multiple 60th Birthday Parties In US, UK, Mexico, Despite Covid-19?

George Clooney's 60th birthday is on May 6th and one tabloid alleged the actor has huge, albeit concerning plans to commemorate this milestone. The magazine claims Clooney plans to celebrate in multiple countries despite the current COVID-19 travel restrictions and protocals. Gossip Cop has looked into the report. Here’s what we know.
According to OK!, George Clooney is taking his birthday worldwide with some serious partying and no expense will be spared. An insider revealed Clooney “looked at celebrations across the States and Europe, plus a boys-only getaway to Mexico.” The insider says the actor “will have an intimated party” in Los Angeles and another in Kentucky with his family, where he is from.
“Bashes in Italy and the U.K. are still being figured out, but George is emphatic that Mexico is where he’ll be getting wild,” the insider adds. The informant further discloses that Clooney’s longtime pal, Rande Gerber, is organizing the “boozy blowout.” “George may be a devoted husband and father, but he still likes to tie one on with the guys when Amal isn’t looking,” concluded the tipster.
The magazine jokingly ended by purporting “it won’t tell [Amal]” about George Clooney’s grandiose plans, but isn’t the outlet already breaking its promise by publishing this article? Also, the tabloid made absolutely no mention of COVID-19 which is something the actor takes very seriously. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor expressed his frustrations in not being able to see his family because of the pandemic, revealing "I haven't seen my parents in eight months. It's wild."
If the actor hasn’t even seen his own parents, why would he risk his health by planning to travel around the world for his birthday? Also, Clooney defended Tom Cruise’s outburst towards one of his crew members that didn’t follow COVID-19 protocols, saying, "He didn't overreact because it is a problem. You're in a position of power and it's tricky. You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he's absolutely right about that. If the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and have to be responsible."
Gossip Cop thinks it's safe to say the tabloid’s report is false. Particularly since OK! has been busted by us in the past. In 2019, the publication maintained George and Amal Clooney fought over adopting a child. Last month, the magazine alleged Clooney would be a father again when he turned 60. We corrected these bogus reports when they came out. The tabloid has no insight into the actor’s life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
