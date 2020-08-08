George Clooney Planning $1 Million Funeral For Himself?

Then the outlet breathlessly details Clooney’s 2018 scooter crash before moving all the way back to his childhood. Clooney suffered from Bell’s Palsy as a child, a usually temporary nerve disorder that affects facial muscles, which the outlet asserts “could return with a vengeance and trigger a stroke.” The source goes on to say, “George is mindful of all this, and he loves his family and wants to protect them. That’s why he’s getting ahead of this stuff before old age and serious illness creep up on him.” While it’s probably safe to say that Clooney has probably made some arrangements for his family in the event of his demise, Clooney likely isn’t feeling a sudden new push to plan an elaborate $1 million funeral for himself. Gossip Cop has determined this story is mostly false.