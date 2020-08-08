George Clooney Planning $1 Million Funeral For Himself?

Is George Clooney planning his own $1 million, star-studded funeral? One tabloid claims to have the facts. Gossip Cop looked into the story and found another conclusion.
The Globe reports this week that actor George Clooney has been using his time during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown to plan his own funeral. The Ocean’s Eleven star, according to the outlet’s dubious sources, has allegedly carved out $1 million from his estimated $500 million fortune to spend on his funeral. There are supposedly two main reasons Clooney is getting a jump start on this morbid planning.
His wife, Amal, and their 3-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, are the main drivers behind Clooney’s sudden interest in what comes after he dies. By doing all the heavy lifting of the funeral himself, Clooney aims to save his family “the hassle and expense of organizing the event” themselves. “He’s even planning finer details like what suit he’ll be wearing and the cuff links,” the insider adds.
So-called “spies” tell the outlet Clooney hopes to have a “Hollywood send-off” in a “huge cathedral” like Westminster Abbey in London or St. Patrick’s in New York. Of course, Brad Pitt and Clooney’s other A-list celebrity friends and co-stars would be expected to attend, the source insists. It's worth noting here that Westminster Abbey is an Anglican cathedral, while St. Patrick's is Catholic. Clooney doesn't consider himself either, though he was raised Catholic. It's almost like the tabloid was just throwing out the names of random, famous churches without much thought behind the claim, eh?
Another reason for this sudden rush of planning are the actor’s supposed health issues. “There’s a definite sense of mortality as he nears 60, plus he’s had some major medical issues in his life that he’d be foolish to ignore,” one source informs the publication. The outlet then recounts George Clooney’s various ailments, including the actor’s spine injury he received while doing stunts for his 2005 film Syriana.
Then the outlet breathlessly details Clooney’s 2018 scooter crash before moving all the way back to his childhood. Clooney suffered from Bell’s Palsy as a child, a usually temporary nerve disorder that affects facial muscles, which the outlet asserts “could return with a vengeance and trigger a stroke.” The source goes on to say, “George is mindful of all this, and he loves his family and wants to protect them. That’s why he’s getting ahead of this stuff before old age and serious illness creep up on him.” While it’s probably safe to say that Clooney has probably made some arrangements for his family in the event of his demise, Clooney likely isn’t feeling a sudden new push to plan an elaborate $1 million funeral for himself. Gossip Cop has determined this story is mostly false.
All the injuries mentioned in the article are past injuries, with the spinal injury happening fifteen years ago. It’s highly unlikely that Clooney, who has kept active in his career since then, would still be experiencing the debilitating headaches and back pain that he’d felt when he’d initially sustained his injury. And this outlet must have been scraping the bottom of the barrel in order to pull out Clooney’s childhood diagnosis of Bell’s Palsy. There is an incredibly rare chance that the illness will recur in Clooney, and an equally rare chance that such a recurrence would cause a stroke.
What’s really happening here is that this tabloid, which has long published inaccurate stories about both George Clooney and his wife Amal, is clearly struggling for content. Has Clooney made end-of-life plans for himself? Yes, probably. He’s a 59-year-old, multi-millionaire, father of two; it would honestly be more surprising if he hadn’t made any arrangements. That being said, the details in this particular article are likely false, since the only evidence the Globe cites is a nameless, unverified “source.” This story is just another in a long line of falsehoods about Clooney made by desperate tabloids trying to attract readers.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.