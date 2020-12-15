George Clooney Owes Boris Johnson For His Marriage To Amal?

As it would turn out, Amal — then known as Amal Alamuddin — was one of the attorneys representing the Greek side of the issue, arguing for the safe return of the valuable artifacts. Amal and George Clooney's discussion on that date centered around the marbles and sparked the couple's united passion for international justice and further guided them along the path to their incredibly strong marriage. Though he likely didn't appreciate the Hitler comparison at the time, the A-lister admitted that he owed a little something to the notoriously messy-haired Johnson. “I’ll send him a note," he slyly said. "A thank you note. And a comb.”