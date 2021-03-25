George Clooney, Julia Roberts ‘Getting Cozy’ Behind Spouses’ Backs?

Have George Clooney and Julia Roberts become more than just old friends? That’s the story multiple tabloids are running. Gossip Cop wants to check in on the Ocean’s Eleven co-stars and see what these rumors are all about.

The Clooneys’ Marriage In Crisis?

Have recent troubles with Amal Clooney sent George right into Julia Robert’s arms? That’s what a recent edition of Woman’s Day claimed. The article described vague trouble in the Clooneys’ marriage as George’s reason for seeking out Roberts. It even suggested that Roberts’ marriage was on the rocks, spelling out an impending affair for the actors. Gossip Cop easily confirmed that there was no truth to the tall tale, but when has that ever slowed down the tabloids?

Earlier this month, New Idea claimed that Julia Roberts and George Clooney were flirting on the set of their new movie, Ticket to Paradise. The publication alleged that the film set would be the perfect place to get some privacy from their respective spouses. It even went as far as to say that Roberts banned Clooney’s wife, Amal, from the filming location to keep him all to herself.

Of course, the story was ridiculous, and Gossip Cop quickly dismissed it. It’s true that Amal and their children were advised to stay home during filming, but that was purely over COVID-related travel concerns. With nothing but claims from an alleged unnamed insider, the tabloid failed to make a convincing argument. Of course, that didn’t stop the press from inventing more feuds.

George Clooney Feuding With Brad Pitt?

Another recent edition of New Idea claimed that George Clooney and Brad Pitt were in conflict over their mutual interest in Julia Roberts. The article insisted that the actors were feuding over their former castmate because they both wanted to include her in projects they were working on. Furthermore, the pair had allegedly been at odds since Pitt was absent from Clooney’s wedding back in 2014.

Gossip Cop easily saw through the claims. What the article failed to consider is that if the actors both want Roberts for their films, there isn’t anything stopping her from acting in both. Secondly, the magazine clearly omitted some important context: Pitt was on his own honeymoon at the time of Clooney’s wedding and likely would have been a guest if his schedule allowed. There’s nothing to suggest the actors are feuding, and it’s ridiculous to suggest desire to work with Julia Roberts would put an end to their friendship.

Julia Roberts Feuding With Amal Clooney?

Of course, if things were getting romantic between Julia Roberts and George Clooney, that would spell trouble for Amal. A recent edition of Woman’s Day claimed that Amal warned Roberts to steer clear of George. The article makes the same old claims that things were bound to get romantic between Roberts and Clooney on the set of their new movie and Amal needed to act to save her marriage.

Gossip Cop found this claim as ridiculous as the rest. There’s nothing to suggest that George and Amal Clooney were having any sort of marital trouble, and the same goes for Roberts and her husband. George Clooney and Julia Roberts have always publicly maintained their friendship and nothing more. And yet, despite a complete lack of evidence, the tabloids can’t help but put these two together.

