George Clooney In Trouble With Amal Over Catherine-Zeta Jones?

“He’s always told Amal to back off when it comes to his work and this is no different so he and Catherine have been talking a lot lately as he fine-tunes this script,” the unnamed source says. “Amal might have hit him with an ultimatum because right now he’s not listening to her,” concludes the suspicious insider also alluding that Zeta-Jones may be the one giving George her ear. Gossip Cop, though, isn’t buying this over-dramatized tale. For starters, the tabloid baits it’s readers with the misleading headline which insinuates George Clooney is having an affair with Catherine Zeta-Jones. The article’s narrative doesn’t once mention this supposed “affair” but tries to assert Amal is jealous of Zeta-Jones.