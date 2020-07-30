George Clooney In Trouble With Amal Over Catherine-Zeta Jones?

Is George Clooney in hot water with his wife, Amal, over Catherine Zeta-Jones? A tabloid claims Mrs. Clooney isn’t a fan of the Welsh actress being close with her husband. Gossip Cop can correct the story.
“George & Catherine’s Shock Affair Bombshell” is the headline for a recent article in New Idea. The accompanying article, however, paints a different story. According to the tabloid, Amal Clooney has “blacklisted” Zeta-Jones from George’s inner circle after spouses had a “stand up row” over George reuniting with his former co-star. Supposed insiders claim the actor is working on a new script for himself and Zeta-Jones but Amal has begged her husband: “Anyone but Catherine!”
“Aside from their history together, Catherine is like a Hollywood version of Amal,” a so-called insider purports. “The chemistry between them,” the alleged insider continues, “is electric. Even though Catherine is married to Michael Douglas, Amal does not want her husband cozying up to her much sexier doppelganger on a film set.” The outlet asserts George has seemingly eased his wife’s concerns but dubious insiders maintain the human rights lawyer has “reason to be concerned.”
“He’s always told Amal to back off when it comes to his work and this is no different so he and Catherine have been talking a lot lately as he fine-tunes this script,” the unnamed source says. “Amal might have hit him with an ultimatum because right now he’s not listening to her,” concludes the suspicious insider also alluding that Zeta-Jones may be the one giving George her ear. Gossip Cop, though, isn’t buying this over-dramatized tale. For starters, the tabloid baits it’s readers with the misleading headline which insinuates George Clooney is having an affair with Catherine Zeta-Jones. The article’s narrative doesn’t once mention this supposed “affair” but tries to assert Amal is jealous of Zeta-Jones.
What’s even more twisted is that the publication describes the actress as Amal’s “sexier doppelganger.” Additionally, there hasn’t been any mention of Clooney developing a script for any movie from more reputable outlets. Clooney and Zeta-Jones haven’t starred in a film together since Ocean’s Twelve more than a decade-and-a-half ago, and they’re both happily married. We highly doubt the two are embroiled in some sort of entanglement. Moreover, the tabloids are constantly suggesting George and Amal Clooney’s marriage is trouble.
Two months ago, we busted New Idea for claiming George and Amal Clooney’s marriage hit a breaking point. The magazine alleged the two were “struggling” to keep their marriage afloat following "explosive fights over their different parenting styles. The outlet tried to use a blurry image of the spouses having this apparent argument. Gossip Cop debunked the phony story. The publication didn’t even have evidence to support its bogus claim.
Before this, another tabloid, Life & Style, tried to allege George and Amal Clooney were drifting apart. The phony story purported the spouses' marriage was suffering because the two couldn’t agree on where to live. Gossip Cop investigated the story and dismissed the report. The magazine was just recycling the divorce story-line the couple has been plagued with for quite some time.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.