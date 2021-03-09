George Clooney Hoping To ‘Save Marriage’ By Having Another Child?

The tabloids are always claiming that George and Amal Clooney are having marital problems. One rumor that has been thrown around by the outlets is that the spouses were trying to fix their problems by having another set of twins. Gossip Cop has gathered a few stories we’ve investigated that included this storyline.

George And Amal Clooney Were About To Divorce?

In 2019, Star reported that George and Amal Clooney were expecting twins again. According to the magazine, the couple was on the brink of divorcing before learning that they were having another boy and girl. An insider said that the pregnancy “saved their marriage” and George Clooney even asked former President Barack Obama to be the unborn baby’s godfather. Gossip Cop busted the report at the time and clarified that Amal Clooney was never pregnant. And if she was, the “babies” would’ve been born by now, proving this story false.

George And Amal Overcame Their Issues?

Months later, Life & Style asserted that the Clooneys were pregnant after overcoming marital problems. The tabloid insisted that Amal Clooney was spotted with a baby bump while the couple vacationed at their estate at Lake Cuomo. A tipster alleged that the Clooneys got closer after learning about the supposed pregnancy baby news, as their marriage was in a rocky place due to their busy schedules. And of course, the story wouldn’t be complete without the mention of other high-profile figures such as Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle who the publication claimed would plan Amal’s baby shower. Gossip Cop, however, ran the report by a rep for George Clooney, who told us that the story wasn’t true.

George And Amal Couldn’t Agree Over Having More Kids?

In 2020, NW had stated that George and Amal Clooney were at odds over having more children. The magazine had insisted that Amal wanted to expand their brood while George disagreed — which put a strain on their relationship. But, the tabloid then revealed that the Clooney’s marriage was back on track once they learned they were expecting twins. “It meant a lot to Amal and he couldn’t say no to her. She knew that if she worked on him enough, he’d end up thinking adding to their family was his idea,” an insider told the publication.

Gossip Cop clarified that George and Amal Clooney were never at odds over having more children. The spouses have stated in separate interviews that they weren’t having another kid. Also, Amal wasn’t pregnant with twins, which made those claims untrue.

In conclusion, the Clooneys’ marriage isn’t in peril and they certainly aren’t having more children to try and fix anything.

