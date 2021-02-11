George Clooney, Gwyneth Paltrow Feud Reignited Over Baby Name Comment?

Are George Clooney and Gwyneth Paltrow feuding after the Batman And Robin star criticized “weird-ass names” for famous babies? Gossip Cop decided to look into the story, and here’s what we found.
In a recent interview with AARP, George Clooney opened up about being a father. He created a minor stir when he said, "I didn't want, like, weird-ass names for our kids. They're already going to have enough trouble." New Idea took this line and concluded it was a direct slight against the mother of Apple and Moses, Gwyneth Paltrow.
The tabloid says Clooney’s comment about “weird-ass names” has “reignited an age-old feud with Gwyneth Paltrow.” The Se7en star supposedly “thinks George convinced [Brad Pitt] to dump her” in 1996. “When she called him out on it at a party, he’s been for her ever since,” a source for the tabloid claims. The comment about baby names was “a real low blow,” the source continues.
Another source said, “it seems pretty obvious who George is referring to,” as the name “Apple” faced loads of scrutiny from the media. Paltrow is “pretty devastated” by the comment. The article concludes by saying “you won’t see them in the same room any time soon.”
This tabloid neglected to finish Clooney’s original quote, for the context proves he did not have Paltrow on his mind. He told AARP, "They're already going to have enough trouble. It's hard being the son of somebody famous and successful. Paul Newman's son killed himself. Gregory Peck's son killed himself. Bing Crosby had two sons kill themselves."
This comment was a serious one as Clooney thinks of the life his children could have. He obviously did not intend this as a barb against Paltrow. The tabloid simply thought of which celebrity has children with odd names, but there is no real connection here. Clooney and Paltrow share a friend in Julia Roberts, so it’s safe to say there are no hard feelings there.
Paltrow does not blame Clooney for the break-up with Pitt. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Paltrow blamed herself. She said “ he was too good for me... I didn't know what I was doing.” It’s ridiculous to think Clooney would stew over a comment made in 1997 only to get his revenge by… not using Paltrow’s name? None of this adds up, so Gossip Cop is busting the story.
This is the same tabloid that claimed Clooney was talking to Katie Holmes every day, worrying his wife Amal. That story came a month after New Idea said the Clooney's broke-up. As for Paltrow, this tabloid once claimed she was planning her ex-husband's wedding. None of these stories were remotely true, so it’s safe to say this report of a Paltrow and Clooney rivalry is completely bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.