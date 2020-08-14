George Clooney Going Through 'Trial Separation' With Wife Amal?

George and Amal Are Still Together

Gossip Cop is busting this story as just the latest attempt to disparage the marriage of George and Amal Clooney. Earlier this week, the two pledged $100,000 to charities for Beirut in response to the explosion there last week. If the two are releasing joint statements and donating money in the six figures, it’s safe to say they are on the same page and aren’t arguing over finances.