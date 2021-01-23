George Clooney Given '$570 Million' Divorce Ultimatum By Amal?

Is Amal Clooney giving George a divorce ultimatum after he announced that his parents would live with them? Gossip Cop is investigating the report. Here’s what we know.
According to the Globe, Amal Clooney is livid that George plans to move his aging parent in with them at their Hollywood home. Sources fear that the actor’s devotion to his parents could trigger a $570 million divorce after his wife gave him an ultimatum — it’s either her or them. “George’s parents are getting up there in age — his dad, Nick, is 86 and his mom, Nina, is 82 — and he feels it’s his duty to have them move out of their home in Kentucky and live with them in LA,” an insider reveals.
The source says that George also thinks it would be great for their twins, 3-year-old Ella and Alexander, to be around their grandparents. But "now he’s getting flack from Amal — who’s dead set against it.” The tipster purports that the barrister has “been in a terrible mood” ever since her husband told her he invited his parents to live with them. Still, the insider reiterates that Amal “basically gave George an ultimatum” because she fears her in-laws will meddle with how she raises her children.
"As it is, they’re constantly fussing over George and his mom still treats him like a baby, even though that ‘baby’ is pushing 60," a source says. "But they adore the twins and Amal understands that. She wants them to spend time with Ella and Alexander, but not 24/7."
The paper claims that the Clooneys have been at each other's throats during lockdown. With the Ocean's Eleven actor overseeing a major renovation of their property, the tabloid says that tensions are intensifying in their home. “George is getting older,” the insider adds, “and after earning multi millions and facing multiple life-threatening crises, he knows how important it is to keep his family and loved ones close.” The source concludes by stating, “Now he’s scratching his head trying to come up with a solution for moving his parents in that Amal will accept — and make him happy too.”
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure that George Clooney won't ever be moving his parents in with him and his family. Gossip Cop would like to bring up that it’s highly improbable the actor wouldn’t consult with his wife beforehand. We also don’t think Amal Clooney would throw a tantrum about her in-laws staying with them. We can clarify that the actor does miss his folks. Recently, the ER star revealed he does long to see his parents, but he does have hope.
"You worry about your immediate family, and at the same time you worry about all of the Earth ... It's been a crappy year. It has. But we're gonna get through it. I believe that with my whole heart," he said. That doesn't sound like he'd put his parents under the strain of a spontaneous cross-country move.
As for the claim that the Clooneys are getting a divorce or fighting during the current lockdown, this is incorrect. The tabloids have run this narrative far too many times, and Gossip Cop has debunked the story each time. When speaking with CBS Sunday Morning, the actor shared how his life has changed because of Amal Clooney.
"There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. No question. It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me," he gushed.
Plus, there’s the obvious issue that the Globe isn’t reliable at all. Gossip Cop busted the tabloid several times for implying that the Clooneys' marriage was on the rocks or that the pair couldn’t agree about traveling amid current restriction because of COVID-19. Simply put, the Clooneys aren’t divorcing, and the tabloids should honestly put the rumor to rest.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles Have Baby On The Way?
Chelsea Handler Strips Down For Biden’s Win
Report: Drew Carey Quitting 'Price Is Right,' Leaving Hollywood
Truth About Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis’ ‘$315 Million’ Divorce
Wendy Williams Show' Producers 'Scrambling' To Replace Her After Health Crisis?