Top George Clooney Rumor Of 2020: Getting A $500 Million Divorce

George Clooney was for so long the most eligible bachelor in Hollywood whom many believed would never marry. Perhaps that’s why so many tabloids believe his marriage to Amal Clooney is destined to fail. This year, one tabloid claimed Clooney was in the midst of a $500 million divorce. As we take a look back on 2020, here’s what Gossip Cop had to say and we named this our top George Clooney rumor of the year.
According to New Idea, George was scared of a divorce because he never signed a prenup. An insider said, “If the rumors are true that they’re splitting, he’s facing serious financial problems and could lose half his fortune.” This could be bad for George because “he hasn’t had a hit movie in years, so if Amal walks out with half his fortune or more, and with his two kids, he’s going to have to start working on money-making projects only.”
We busted this story at the time because the tabloid constantly speculates about a Clooney divorce. Gossip Cop busted this rumor from this very tabloid so many times that we know better than to trust the anonymous testimony of these alleged sources. It’s also worth noting that Amal is a lawyer and George has gone through a divorce before, so a prenup would’ve definitely at least been discussed before the two were wed.
Time has not been kind to this story either. George and Amal are still together. Clooney, who apparently “hasn’t had a hit movie in years,” is currently promoting his new sci-fi film Midnight Sky, his first feature film in four years. In an interview with The Guardian, he spoke glowingly of Amal: “Everything changed when I got married to Amal.” Being married offered him the chance to be less obsessive about staying busy.
If that’s not enough proof for you, then you can take a look at what George said to ET about Amal. “She is gorgeous and funny and all of the things... She is the smartest person in every room she walks in...I am always very proud to be standing next to her." It’s impossible to read that and think they’re about to get divorced.
Just a few months after this story came out, Gossip Cop once again had to bust this tabloid over its bogus coverage about George and Amal Clooney. It claimed George had been dumped because he was refusing to have another baby. This story reduced Amal, a world-renowned philanthropist, defense-attorney, and lecturer, to that of a woman who wanted as many kids as possible. The Clooney’s are delighted with their young kids and, again, there’s no divorce incoming.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.