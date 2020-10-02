George Clooney For President? What About Meghan Markle? Five Crazy Rumors About Celebrities Running For President

President Oprah Winfrey

In a cover story, Life & Style attributed the quote "yes, I'm running" to talkshow legend Oprah Winfrey. The tabloid said it "exclusively learned that O is assembling a top-notch team of political experts to help her take over the White House." She was even "willing to spend $1 billion" to ensure she won. The tabloid even said Tom Hanks "might run with her," though "she'd probably pick a seasoned politician" to be her running mate. Winfrey has her own highly successful magazine, so why would she exclusively tell this tabloid anything? She never said she would run for President and, hindsight being 20/20, she never did end up running. Furthermore, what do Hanks and Winfrey have in common other than being famous people? Weird choice for a silly story.