George Clooney Fears Amal Could Take '$500 Million' In Divorce?

Another day, another divorce report involving George and Amal Clooney. One tabloid reported George is "pulling his hair out" because his wife could take $500 million from him if they divorce. Are the spouses headed for splitsville? Gossip Cop investigates this claim.
According to New Idea, George Clooney is “kicking himself” as rumors of his divorce from Amal continue to spread. The reason why the actor is sweating bullets, the magazine notes, is because the Up in the Air didn’t have his wife sign a prenup before their marriage in 2014. “If the rumors are true that they’re splitting, he’s facing serious financial problems and could lose half his fortune,” an insider reveals.
The source continues, “He’s going to have to go back to work. He hasn’t had a hit movie in years, so if Amal walks out with half his fortune or more, and with his two kids, he’s going to have to start working on money-making projects only.” The magazine’s insider continues, the actor's lawyers “are trying to find a way” around the supposed divorce dilemma.
The tipster further discloses Clooney’s team may “have to file it in the UK, where they are technically residents thanks to her citizenship, and the fact they married there, and their Sonning home is their primary residence, he could be screwed.”
Gossip Cop corrected the same tabloid for alleging George Clooney was “leaning on Jennifer Aniston” amid alleged divorce rumors. We busted the phony account after checking with a spokesperson for Aniston who dismissed the story. We didn’t even bother checking with a rep for the actor since Gossip Cop has also disproved several times that he and Amal aren’t divorcing or having marital problems.
For instance, we busted New Idea last year for claiming Amal dumped George Clooney on their fifth wedding anniversary. Gossip Cop clarified the story after we discovered the two spent their anniversary with friends, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford. Last September, the same outlet asserted George and Amal Clooney were living separate lives, yet, we proved that wasn’t true either. We also debunked a report from the tabloid that asserted George cheated on Amal with Megan Markle. He obviously had not. Clearly, the tabloids can’t be trusted in regard to the Clooneys or their personal lives.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
George Clooney, Rande Gerber Can't Hang Out Because Amal And Cindy Crawford Are 'At War'
George Clooney Still Fighting With Amal Over His Motorcycle Riding?
Truth About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Spending Christmas With George Clooney
Claim: Amal And George Clooney 'Didn't Know' Prince Harry Or Meghan Markle Before Royal Wedding
George Clooney Bans Margot Robbie From Ever Working With Him?