George Clooney ‘Exhausted,’ ‘Burning Out’ Of Hollywood?

Is George Clooney romancing the thought of leaving it all behind? One report says the Michael Clayton star is burnt out from his years in Hollywood and could soon retire. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘George Burning Out’

According to OK!, Clooney has become a bitter old man. As the Ocean’s Eleven star turns 60, he finds that he’s reached his limit. A spy says that “he’s exhausted” on the set of The Tender Bar “and can get worked up about the smallest things.”

While Clooney may joke around about getting older, the truth is he’s actually suffering. A source says he “hates being separated” from Amal and the twins. Shooting in Boston is leaving Clooney “wiped out at the end of the day,” and this means “there are moments he’s cranky as hell.”

Devious Story

In the final line of this story, a supposed source says “of course, he tries to keep up a good attitude, but there are moments he’s cranky as hell.” This is a devious tactic, for it tells the readers to willfully ignore how Clooney looks and behaves in favor of the narrative.

Gossip Cop knows better than to trust OK!’s version of events. Obviously, everyone has their cranky moments, but Clooney seems content with where his career is at. On top of The Tender Bar, he’s signed up to work with Julia Roberts in the near future. If Clooney was really burnt out, he wouldn’t be adding to his plate.

Feeling Rejuvenated

Clooney’s actually coming off a break from Hollywood, not going on one. He’s only done Nespresso commercials since 2016 until returning with Midnight Sky. It hasn’t been the easiest transition though.

Before shooting Midnight Sky, Clooney was hospitalized with pancreatitis. He made a full recovery, however, and completed the picture. This story shows how dedicated Clooney is to the grind of making films, so Gossip Cop is debunking this exhaustion story.

Everyone’s Tired

Clooney is just the latest actor who OK! is claiming is exhausted. In March, it claimed Drew Barrymore was burning out because of motherhood and her talk show, but she’s juggled a career and kids for years. It also claimed Dolly Parton was working too hard, which is just insulting.

It’s also strange to see this tabloid claim that George misses his wife Amal. Back in 2019, it claimed they were on the verge of divorce and later said they were fighting over adoption. These stories were uniformly false and just show how little this tabloid really knows about Clooney. He’s not leaving Hollywood any time soon, so this tropey story is completely false.

