Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Screenshot of Mark McCloskey from his video announcing his senate campaign in Missouri News Mark McCloskey Claims To Have ‘Always Been A Republican’, Here’s What His Donations Say

Mark McCloskey burst onto the national scene last summer when he and his wife Patricia were photographed and recorded waving guns at a group of Black Lives Matter protestors in front of his home in the tiny Central West End neighborhood of the City of St, Louis. Now, he is running for the U.S. Senate […]

 by Gossip Cop Staff
Paul Mooney smiles on stage while wearing a black jacket News Comedian Paul Mooney, Star Of ‘Chappelle Show,’ Dead At 79

Comedian Paul Mooney died at the age of 79 early this morning. Mooney had a long and storied career as both a comic and an actor, having starred in The Buddy Holly Story and The Chappelle Show, which showed off his incredible range and talent.  Comedy Legend Paul Mooney Passed Early Wednesday According to Roland […]

 by Brianna Morton
Side by side images from Courteney Cox's Instagram video of Laura Dern enjoying the turkey burger with Courtney smiling next to her and the burgers on the grill. Celebrities Courteney Cox Claims She Has The BEST Turkey Burgers, Laura Dern Calls Them ‘Insane’

Courteney Cox's calls her turkey burger recipe the BEST thanks to this secret ingredient.

 by Laura Hohenstein
Nicole Kidman smiling with Naomi Watts Celebrities Naomi Watts Asked Nicole Kidman To Be Bridesmaid At Wedding To Billy Crudup?

Did Naomi Watts ask Nicole Kidman to play an important role in her upcoming wedding to Billy Crudup? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing ten months ago. Gossip Cop knows a lot can change in that time, so we’re checking in on the rumor. Naomi Watts And Billy Crudup’s Perfect Wedding? An article from […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

George Clooney Ends Feud With Brad Pitt?

M
Matthew Radulski
10:00 am, May 19, 2021
Brad Pitt on the left, George Clooney, looking annoyed, on the right.
(Getty Images)

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are good friends, but are they better enemies? One report says the two have been feuding recently, but Clooney’s finally quashed the beef. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Bromance Back On’

According to New Idea, Clooney and Pitt have buried the hatchet. The absence of Angelina Jolie has made it possible for the two to reconnect. Clooney recently posted a funny skit where he’s dotted his room with images of Pitt. This video is Clooney’s peace-offering

An insider says, “there’s no way George could have done something like this without Brad’s permission, and it was only ever going to be a really funny thing that would bring them back together.” Pitt loved the script and immediately called Clooney to discuss it where they swiftly fell into a good old pattern.

Jolie “took a disliking to George after he told them they were welcome to visit Lake Como, but not with the kids because he was concerned about his antique collection,” a source says. Amal is a little nervous about what kind of nonsense Clooney and Pitt could get up to. The story ends with a source adding that Amal is just “glad to see George so happy again.’

An Unbelievable Story

Pitt’s kids would destroy his antique collection? Seriously? That’s the best New Idea could come up with for a historic falling out?

This story raises far more questions than answers. We’re supposed to believe that Clooney would allow this script to be written and sent to Pitt after not speaking to him for years? If this is all Jolie’s fault in the first place, then why did they wait nearly five years before reconciling?

This timeline wouldn’t make any sense whatsoever. The falling out must have happened before Clooney had kids in 2017, so apparently, the well-known friends and frequent co-stars haven’t spoken in years. Considering how upset Clooney was to discover Jolie and Pitt had split up, this is impossible.

A Repeated Story

A few months ago, Star printed an identical story about Clooney and Pitt ending their rivalry. A source close to Pitt assured Gossip Cop that this narrative is totally false. The funny charity skit is just further proof that there’s never been a rivalry.

Other Tall Tales

This is the same tabloid that claimed Clooney was cheating on Amal with everyone from Julia Roberts to Catherine Zeta-Jones. Last year, New Idea said George and Amal Clooney would give marriage one last try before he moved into politics. The relationship has never gotten that precarious, and Clooney is not currently a politician.

Gossip Cop debunked its report about Pitt going on a secret island getaway with Jennifer Aniston. They’re not dating. This outlet once reported that Pitt had won his custody battle despite the fact that it’s still ongoing. Clearly, this tabloid has no insight into the lives of these Burn After Reading stars.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.