George Clooney Ends Feud With Brad Pitt?

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are good friends, but are they better enemies? One report says the two have been feuding recently, but Clooney’s finally quashed the beef. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Bromance Back On’

According to New Idea, Clooney and Pitt have buried the hatchet. The absence of Angelina Jolie has made it possible for the two to reconnect. Clooney recently posted a funny skit where he’s dotted his room with images of Pitt. This video is Clooney’s peace-offering.

An insider says, “there’s no way George could have done something like this without Brad’s permission, and it was only ever going to be a really funny thing that would bring them back together.” Pitt loved the script and immediately called Clooney to discuss it where they swiftly fell into a good old pattern.

Jolie “took a disliking to George after he told them they were welcome to visit Lake Como, but not with the kids because he was concerned about his antique collection,” a source says. Amal is a little nervous about what kind of nonsense Clooney and Pitt could get up to. The story ends with a source adding that Amal is just “glad to see George so happy again.’

An Unbelievable Story

Pitt’s kids would destroy his antique collection? Seriously? That’s the best New Idea could come up with for a historic falling out?

This story raises far more questions than answers. We’re supposed to believe that Clooney would allow this script to be written and sent to Pitt after not speaking to him for years? If this is all Jolie’s fault in the first place, then why did they wait nearly five years before reconciling?

This timeline wouldn’t make any sense whatsoever. The falling out must have happened before Clooney had kids in 2017, so apparently, the well-known friends and frequent co-stars haven’t spoken in years. Considering how upset Clooney was to discover Jolie and Pitt had split up, this is impossible.

A Repeated Story

A few months ago, Star printed an identical story about Clooney and Pitt ending their rivalry. A source close to Pitt assured Gossip Cop that this narrative is totally false. The funny charity skit is just further proof that there’s never been a rivalry.

Other Tall Tales

This is the same tabloid that claimed Clooney was cheating on Amal with everyone from Julia Roberts to Catherine Zeta-Jones. Last year, New Idea said George and Amal Clooney would give marriage one last try before he moved into politics. The relationship has never gotten that precarious, and Clooney is not currently a politician.

Gossip Cop debunked its report about Pitt going on a secret island getaway with Jennifer Aniston. They’re not dating. This outlet once reported that Pitt had won his custody battle despite the fact that it’s still ongoing. Clearly, this tabloid has no insight into the lives of these Burn After Reading stars.