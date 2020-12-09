George Clooney 'Dumped' By Wife Amal?

Is The Clooney Marriage Headed For Doom?

“A lot of their friends are concerned the marriage is in trouble. If it is, George might very well find himself divorced by his next birthday,” the insider reveals. Wait, so Amal didn’t walk out on the Up in the Air actor as the tabloid claimed? It seems like the publication is merely suggesting things will go south if Amal Clooney doesn’t have another child with George. Still, the outlet asserts, with the Michael Clayton actor’s birthday approaching, there hasn’t been any talk of a party. The tipster contends that everyone thought there would be a “big celebration” with A-list celebrities such as Brad Pitt, Rande Gerber, and Oprah Winfrey in attendance.