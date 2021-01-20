George Clooney Chatting With Katie Holmes 'Several Times A Week' Worrying Amal?

Tabloids love publishing stories about jealousy and betrayal. One story this week claims Katie Holmes has been calling George Clooney so much that Amal Clooney is starting to get concerned. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, Holmes is ”determined to attach herself to a blockbuster movie- and she’s been advised to call in favors from A-list pals.” One pal she “has already reached out to” is “her old friend George Clooney in the hope of working with him.” The Michael Clayton star “has a real soft spot for Katie and is willing to bend over backward to help her.”
This bending is not good news for Amal Clooney and Emilio Vitolo Jr, who sources say “aren’t thrilled with [Clooney and Holmes’] newly reignited chemistry.” Amal is “used to women batting their eyelashes at her husband, but there’s something about Katie hovering around that she’s uncomfortable with. The article concludes by saying Vitolo is upset because he “styled himself on a young George Clooney,” so it’s “unsettling for his girlfriend to… be in a conversation with the real thing.”
Vitolo is a chef, not an actor, so it’s strange to say he patterned himself off George Clooney. George has repeatedly gushed to the press about his love for Amal, so Gossip Cop finds it hard to believe he would leave her for Holmes. Plus, Holmes has consistently starred in films and television and doesn’t need Clooney’s help getting roles.
The three photos the tabloid uses of Holms and Clooney are just about the only photos that exist of these two actors together. Holmes attended Clooney’s 47th birthday party with Tom Cruise in 2008 and made a surprise appearance at the Gravity red carpet premiere in 2013. The two have never starred in a film together and largely run in different circles.
A few months ago this tabloid claimed Amal had dumped George over his refusal to have more children. Gossip Cop busted that story by pointing out all the kid words George has said about Amal during his Midnight Sky press tour, so a break-up looks extremely unlikely. This tabloid also claimed George had dumped Amal back in 2019, but clearly, that wasn’t true as they’re still together.
This story is most similar to a preposterous story about Julia Roberts wanting a baby with Richard Gere. That story was also careful to say there was nothing romantic going on between the Pretty Woman stars, but their respective partners were still not thrilled. This potentially romantic friendship trope is a favorite of New Idea and should not be taken seriously. Holmes is not flirting or working with Clooney, so this story is completely false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report: Bill And Hillary Clinton 'Gearing Up' For Divorce
Tiger Woods Trying To Win Back Ex Lindsey Vonn?
Jennifer Lopez Looks Like A Completely Different Person Without Any Makeup On
Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson Getting Remarried?
Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa 'Fighting' While Filming In Australia?