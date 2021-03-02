George Clooney, Brad Pitt Haven’t Spoken In Years After Public Argument?

Have George Clooney and Brad Pitt ended their years-long friendship after a screaming match? That’s the latest scoop from one tabloid. Gossip Cop has looked into the story. Here’s what we found.

George Clooney & Brad Pitt’s ‘Bromance’ Is Over?

“Fights, Jealously, and Other Women!” is the basis of Star’s cover story. On the cover, the magazine states that a major fight at an L.A. party has led to the end of Pitt and Clooney’s famous bromance. Inside the magazine, the tabloid writes that two A-listers have gone their separate ways, noting that Pitt’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, was a major factor in the demise of their relationship. “It all stems back to when Brad was with Angie,” says an insider adding that Pitt’s most recent ex-wife “never liked” Clooney and thought he was a bad influence on Pitt.

Sobriety, Angelina Jolie, & More Ruined George & Brad’s Friendship?

The informant further tattles that Jolie, who is currently embroiled in a custody battle with Pitt, felt like Clooney “took Brad away from her and their kids.” The publication references Pitt’s recent journey to sobriety, which the tabloid claims was also another nail in his friendship with Clooney. According to the outlet, Clooney and Pitt “grew further and further” apart once Pitt gave up drinking and the two “barely spoke” to each other at Aniston’s 50th birthday party. “They’re definitely not hanging out together anymore. Brad feels he was stabbed in the back by George,” says the source.

Another source states that Clooney is a doting dad to his twins, Ella and Alexander, that he has with his wife, Amal — and when he does have time to socialize, Clooney is more likely to hang out with Amal or his business partner, Rande Gerber. “He does miss some of the good times he shared with Brad, but they don’t have nearly as much in common anymore,” says the insider. In contrast, the outlet claims that single Pitt is “all about that bohemian vibe” and he’d “much prefer to shoot the breeze with one of his art buddies than hang out at some cheesy Hollywood party with someone like Rande.”

Sandra Bullock To The Rescue

Gossip Cop would like to point out that Pitt has six children of his own and is also probably busy with figuring out how to best co-parent them with Jolie. Still, the source claims that the Ocean’s Eleven co-stars are also competing for roles and the rights to films and projects for their respective companies. The tabloid alleges that now Sandra Bullock, who has signed on the star in Brad Pitt’s upcoming film, Bullet Train, has stepped in to play mediator and has made it her mission to get this bromance back on track.

“She’s going to be spending a lot of time with Brad and it’s highly likely she’ll at least manage to get him and George into the same room at some point,” tattles the informant. The insider suggests that if anyone can repair this friendship — it’s Bullock. “Sandy has a no-nonsense attitude and isn’t afraid to crack heads,” says the tipster.

The Truth Behind George & Brad’s Friendship

Listen, Gossip Cop is fully aware that friendships can drift when people grow apart. In regards to Brad Pitt and George Clooney, this isn’t the case. The two A-listers are still very much friends. We ran the story by a trusted source who is close to Pitt. Our impeccable insider assured us that the narrative is 100% false. Also, the tabloid doesn’t mention when or where this alleged “screaming match” took place which, honestly, probably never happened.

Additionally, we’ve come across stories like this before. Last year, a different tabloid, NW, alleged that Pitt and Clooney were feuding over Julia Roberts. Gossip Cop busted the incorrect story when it came out. Also, Star’s credibility isn’t reliable, as the magazine has been debunked by us for phony stories about Clooney and Pitt. Gossip Cop exposed the outlet for asserting that Pitt was working on a film with Jennifer Aniston about their marriage and for purporting Clooney was having twins again. Neither story was true, of course, nor is this one.

