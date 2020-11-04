George Clooney Bans Margot Robbie From Ever Working With Him?

Russell And Clooney Patched Things Up

In a 2012 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Clooney discussed the ending of his conflict with Russell. He ran into the Silver Linings Playbook director just weeks before and said they buried the hatchet:

We made a really, really great film, and we had a really rough time together, but it's a case of both of us getting older. I really do appreciate the work he continues to do, and I think he appreciates what I'm trying to do.

If Clooney has no resentment toward Russell, then obviously he'd have no resentment toward a brand new collaborator. The story is completely false.