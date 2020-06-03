George Clooney At War With Fabio...Again?

You remember Fabio Lanzoni, right? The model on the cover of all the romance novels in the 80s and 90s? Well, apparently George Clooney has “resurrected” a “decades-long feud” with the model and spokesman, or so claims the National Enquirer. In 2007, Clooney and Lanzoni reportedly got into an argument at a restaurant in Los Angeles and had to be physically separated. With Clooney returning to LA with his family to ride out the pandemic, the tabloid says, “their rivalry has reared its ugly head once again,” according to unnamed “insiders.”