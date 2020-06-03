George Clooney At War With Fabio...Again?

Is George Clooney feuding with Fabio… again? That confusing rumor has been printed in the pages of a tabloid this week. Gossip Cop looked into the claim and can explain what’s going on.
You remember Fabio Lanzoni, right? The model on the cover of all the romance novels in the 80s and 90s? Well, apparently George Clooney has “resurrected” a “decades-long feud” with the model and spokesman, or so claims the National Enquirer. In 2007, Clooney and Lanzoni reportedly got into an argument at a restaurant in Los Angeles and had to be physically separated. With Clooney returning to LA with his family to ride out the pandemic, the tabloid says, “their rivalry has reared its ugly head once again,” according to unnamed “insiders.”
“These guys hate each other’s guts,” one shady source says, adding that Lanzoni has heard Clooney “thinks he’s some type of big shot who deserves special treatment.” The article finishes up by stating that Lanzoni feels like Clooney is stepping into his turf by returning to Los Angeles. “Fabio considers it HIS town now after George left for Europe,” the outlet’s “insider” says.
There’s a lot for Gossip Cop to discuss here. First off, while that confrontation in 2007 did happen, to call it a “feud” or a “rivalry” is a massive overstatement. They had one argument, thirteen years ago, and haven’t interacted since. Lanzoni’s own spokesperson told the tabloid that the model “couldn’t give a damn” where Clooney lives. In a 2008 interview, Clooney responded lightheartedly to incendiary comments Lanzoni had made about how he “could have beaten the [expletive]” out of Clooney if their argument had come to that. “That’s probably true,” Clooney said. “He’s a big guy. I wouldn’t doubt that.”
So to say that Clooney has “resurrected” this feud, which isn’t really a feud, is fully misleading. Also, Clooney isn’t “returning” to LA from living full-time in Europe. As Gossip Cop has clarified multiple times in response to rumors about George and Amal Clooney breaking up, the Clooneys split their time between Los Angeles and London. So the Enquirer, unfortunately is several years too late with its “this town ain’t big enough for the both of us” schtick. This is some true bottom-of-the-barrel gossip here.
While dredging up a thirteen-year-old incident involving a once-relevant icon is certainly inventive, it’s just more of the same nonsense the National Enquirer has always published about George Clooney. In January of last year, the tabloid reported that Julia Roberts was leaving her husband for Clooney, as his own marriage was apparently taking a nosedive. Gossip Cop dismissed the claims: Roberts and her husband Danny Moder had enjoyed a “PDA-filled night” at that year’s Golden Globes earlier that month, while the Clooneys had recently been spotted out on a date in New York City.
That October, the outlet published an equally silly report alleging that Amal was “grossed out” by the beard George was growing at the time and had demanded he shave it. If you couldn’t already tell, the story was absurd. The actor was growing his beard for his role in his upcoming movie, The Midnight Sky. Moreover, a source told Gossip Cop that Amal wasn’t bothered by it. It’s no “Romance Book Model Refuses To Let Clooney Reenter LA Because Of A 13-Year-Old Argument,” but it’s still pretty laughable.
