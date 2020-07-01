George Clooney And Brad Pitt Feuding Over Julia Roberts?

It’s also a bit odd for New Idea to be making this claim considering how it contradicts several rumors – also bogus – the outlet has attempted to push in the past. Back in 2018, Gossip Cop busted a claim from the tabloid that George and Amal Clooney were going on double dates with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, whom George had supposedly helped to reunite. Obviously, the main issue here is that Pitt and Aniston have never gotten back together after their 2005 split—but just working within the twisted logic of the New Idea world, weren’t Pitt and Clooney supposed to have had a falling out over Clooney’s wedding?