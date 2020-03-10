George Clooney And Amal Having Third Baby To Save Their Marriage?

Truth rating: 0

Are George Clooney and Amal Clooney having a third baby to save their marriage? That’s what one of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop looked into the situation.

According to NW, the couple’s five-year marriage was on the brink of destruction until the actor recently agreed to Amal’s wish of having one more child. “Amal always dreamed of having three kids, but when they were blessed with twins, George didn’t seem interested in going again,” says a supposed insider. “She waited out the first year hoping he would have a change of heart, but instead he just seemed fixated on how much he hated changing diapers. Amal began to lose heart – and interest – in her marriage.”

The alleged source goes on to say that the spouses have been living separate lives in recent months, and were even “ironing out divorce details.” That was until “George realized what he stood to lose,” says the suspicious tipster. “Amal is the best thing that ever happened to him and if it will take giving her another baby to keep her happy, then so be it.”

The seeming imaginary insider further contends that George and Amal have stepped up their “baby-making efforts,” but the 42-year-old human rights lawyer is also prepared to use IVF if she can’t conceive naturally. “George is just thrilled that his wife is happy again because, for a moment there, it was definitely all over,” adds the questionable source.

Every aspect of the tabloid’s story is untrue. The Clooneys aren’t having marriage problems, nor are they having a third baby to fix those nonexistent problems. For starters, the spouses haven’t been living “separate lives” for the past few months. George’s spokesperson recently told us the actor and his wife had been “together in London” while he filmed the upcoming Netflix movie The Midnight Sky.

Meanwhile, Amal told the Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that she was done having kids. When asked if she wanted more children, the attorney shook her head and said, “I’m 39. I already had them quite late.” That was nearly three years ago. It’s gotten later and she hasn’t changed her mind on the matter.

NW spends a lot of time creating fake drama in the couple’s happy marriage. Last year, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming George has a secret love child with ex-girlfriend Stacy Keibler. He doesn’t. Additionally, the tabloid’s latest premise isn’t even original. Last year, we debunked a bogus Globe story about the Clooneys having a third child after nearly divorcing. Also last year, Gossip Cop shot down a phony Star story about George and Amal saving their marriage by having another set of twins. This recurring theme is baseless.