Truth About George Clooney and Amal Splitting Up

By Laura Broman |

George and Amal Clooney are still together, despite the fervent testimony of many supposed “insiders” who tell tabloids they’re on the verge of splitting up. Here are a few recent times Gossip Cop has busted stories that insisted the Clooneys are on the outs.

Woman’s Day is up first with an article published in May of last year insisting that the Clooneys were on the “brink of divorce.” Their only evidence for this claim were a few photos of the couple supposedly “looking strained as they left a New York hotel” with their kids. Gossip Cop looked into the photos and found that they were taken two weeks prior, in Los Angeles, and that George was smiling in other photos. The tabloid obviously cherrypicked its photos and barely even tried to cover its tracks.

A few weeks later, OK! wrote that Amal was threatening a divorce over George’s “childish” behavior. The article came after an interview in which George joked about his parenting skills, saying, “I’m barely a parent at this point. It’s frightening.” Amal, the tabloid’s dubious sources say, “told him to stop” joking about his parenting, adding, “It’s no secret that they’ve been going through a rough patch. Now this whole mess has made things even worse.” Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the Clooneys, who assured us the human rights lawyer has not threatened divorce. The previous year Amal had actually called George “an amazing husband and father.”

This February, Woman’s Day decided it wasn’t done pushing this ridiculous rumor, and published a story alleging that George and Amal had been “living apart” for months. A shady tipster apparently told the tabloid that the Clooneys had barely seen each other over the past four months, and when they were together, “you could tell things were tense between them.” Gossip Cop dismissed the story as nonsense: they had been living together in London for the past several months while George shot a movie there, according to George’s own spokesperson. Just a few months before, the couple had celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary together. The premise that they were separated was obviously absurd.

Less than a week later, Woman’s Day came back for another ludicrous claim: that George Clooney was getting together with Julia Roberts as his marriage to Amal crumbled. Roberts has actually been happily married to Danny Moder since 2002, but this tabloid has never let reality and facts get in the way of its wild daydreaming about Roberts meeting up with George during a recent trip to Los Angeles. Another likely-nonexistent “insider” told the outlet, “with potential divorces looming, it may be the perfect time to admit their feelings and take the plunge.”

Notice that all of these reports seem to come just before something really big happens? They never claim George and Amal have filed for divorce, just that they’re in a “rough patch” or that Julia Roberts and George Clooney are considering admitting their feelings. Again, just a week earlier, we’d been told by Clooney’s rep that he’d been living with his wife in London while filming a movie. He hasn’t been spotted in the US recently for that reason and he certainly wasn’t with Roberts. A trusted informant close to the situation also informed Gossip Cop that Woman’s Day had no idea what it was talking about.